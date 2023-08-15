Rugby legend Sir Michael Jones joins Rugby For Life Charitable Trust as patron

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 09:39

Rugby For Life Charitable Trust is proud to announce the appointment of rugby icon Sir Michael Jones as its Patron, effective immediately. With his unparalleled dedication to the sport, remarkable achievements on the field, and profound commitment to community, Sir Michael Jones brings a wealth of experience and passion to the organization.

Sir Michael Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest rugby players of all time, is renowned for his outstanding contributions to both the national and international rugby scenes. His illustrious career saw him represent the New Zealand All Blacks, earning 55 caps, and showcasing an extraordinary level of skill, leadership, and sportsmanship.

"I am truly honoured to join Rugby For Life Charitable Trust as its Patron," said Sir Michael Jones. "Rugby has not only been a significant part of my life but has also taught me invaluable life lessons, including teamwork, resilience, and the importance of giving back. I am excited to contribute to the Trust's efforts in using the power of rugby to inspire positive change in communities and the lives of young individuals."

Rugby For Life Charitable Trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to leveraging the sport of rugby to drive positive social impact. Through a variety of initiatives, including youth development programs, community engagement, and education, the Trust aims to create opportunities for underprivileged individuals, promote positive health, education, and employment outcomes, and foster a sense of belonging.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sir Michael Jones as our Patron," said Ajit Balasingham, Rugby For Life Chairperson. "His deep-rooted passion for rugby and his unwavering commitment to making a difference align seamlessly with our mission. With Sir Michael's support and guidance, we are confident that we can amplify our efforts and create a lasting impact on the communities we support."

As Patron, Sir Michael Jones will play an integral role in furthering the Trust's initiatives and expanding its reach. His involvement will include participating in fundraising events, celebrating our clubs and communities, and championing the Trust's core values.