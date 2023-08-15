Wairarapa gelding ticking along nicely - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 17:28

Wairarapa galloper Times Ticking showed he is on target for the Hawke’s Bay Spring Carnival following his pleasing hit-out at Awapuni’s synthetic trials on Tuesday.

The eight-year-old son of Tavistock settled to the rear of the field for senior hoop Lisa Allpress in his 1000m heat, before pressing three-wide from the 600m and finished over the top of his opposition to win by a neck over Group One winners Belclare and Callsign Mav.

Trainer Alby MacGregor was pleased with what he saw from his gelding and said he is likely to have one more trial before heading to the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings next month.

"He went very nicely," MacGregor said. "He jumped out and Lisa let him cruise along. She gave him a click up in the straight, he got out in the clear air and he was away. He pulled up really well.

"We might go for another trial in a fortnight and then straight to Hastings."

Hastings has been a happy hunting ground for Times Ticking, with the gelding having won the Gr.3 Red Badge Spring Sprint (1400m) on the track last year after finishing runner-up in the race the year prior.

He has added a further two stakes scalps to his record in autumn, when taking out the Listed Easter Cup (1600m) and Gr.3 Canterbury Gold Cup (2000m) at Riccarton, showcasing his versatility.

MacGregor has been pleased with the way he has returned and is hopeful of contesting all three days of the spring carnival.

"He is pretty versatile. He won down south over 2000m," he said.

"If he is going alright, we will have a go while the money is there, but we will just see how we go."

Times Ticking has also shown a fondness for Riccarton, having won three out of his five starts on the track, and MacGregor would like to head south once more to tackle the Gr.3 Coupland’s Bakeries Mile (1600m), a race he finished 13th in last year.

"He does like it down there, so we might head down there later on," MacGregor said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk