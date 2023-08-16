2024 DHL Super Rugby Pacific draw revealed - New Zealand Rugby

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 11:11

The release of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific draw for 2024 has revealed an action-packed schedule headlined by fierce rivalries and fan-focused initiatives.

With a handful of match venues to be confirmed in the coming weeks, the draw has been released earlier than ever before to ensure members and fans can begin planning for their favourite fixtures.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2024 DHL SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC DRAW

The season will begin in spectacular fashion with a grand final rematch between the Chiefs and Crusaders on Friday 23 February at FMG Stadium Waikato, while one of the oldest rivalries in Australian sport will reignite as the Reds host the Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium to conclude the opening round.

Round 2 will see the competition move to Melbourne for Super Round as all 12 teams come together for a three-day festival of rugby at AAMI Park.

After a successful debut last season, Kids Round returns in Round 5 as the game shines a spotlight on the up-and-coming generation of players, pundits and supporters.

Last season’s grand finalists meet again in Round 6, with the Crusaders’ Good Friday fixture against the Chiefs in Christchurch kicking off a blockbuster Easter Weekend of Super Rugby Pacific action.

ANZAC Day will be honoured in Round 10 while Culture Round in Round 12 will see the competition celebrate the diverse communities and traditions brought together by rugby.

The Fijian Drua will again play their seven home games in Fiji and Moana Pasifika is currently exploring exciting opportunities to host fixtures in Samoa and other destinations across the Pacific.

The 2024 draw sees the 12 teams playing 14 matches during the regular season, consisting of 11 round robin matches and three additional rivalry clashes, followed by an eight-team finals series.

"Super Rugby Pacific continues to set the bar as the most entertaining professional club competition in the world and it’s exciting to launch the draw for 2024," Super Rugby Pacific Tournament Director Matt Barlow said.

"The 84-match regular season showcases the fastest and most free-flowing rugby on the planet with world class talent on show across the squads.

"As we enter the third year of Super Rugby Pacific it’s exciting to see how far the competition has come, how fans have engaged, how law variations have improved the flow of the game, and how richly the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika have enhanced the tournament.

"The announcement of the match schedule and venues for the 2024 edition of the Super Rugby Pacific tournament will allow fans to plan their attendance and get set to follow their favourite teams and players.

"We will once again see matches played in Australia, Fiji and New Zealand, whilst we continue to work with our teams in potentially confirming matches in other countries throughout the Pacific region.

"Super Rugby Pacific 2024 promises to be a competitive and engaging competition and I can’t wait for kick off."