Brontes Gold extends synthetic streak - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 17:49

Brontes Gold continued his great association with Cambridge’s synthetic track on Wednesday when winning the Saddlery Warehouse 2000.

Fresh-up since winning at the track in May, Brontes Gold sat just behind the speed throughout before being called on by jockey Joe Doyle in the straight and dashed away to a 3-1/4 length victory over Poster Boy.

The five-year-old son of Zacinto now boasts a record of two wins and two placings from four starts on the surface, and owner-trainer Trevor da Cruz is hoping to extend that tally in his next start. "He won back in May and went out for a spell straight after," da Cruz said.

"I brought him back in and decided to give him a new assignment going over 2000m. "At the moment, with the tracks being so wet, I am still going to be looking at the polytrack races for him, but he is naturally very comfortable on all surfaces."

Da Cruz bought Brontes Gold out of Valachi Downs’ dispersal sale on Gavelhouse.com for $7,300, and while it has taken him some time to see a return on his investment, he said he always knew he would have to be patient.

"I bought him when he was a two-year-old. I have been patient with him and given him the time that he needed to develop into a horse," da Cruz said.

"He was quite a big two-year-old and just needed time, he was very weak."

Bred by Kevin Hickman, Brontes Gold is out of five-win mare Bronte Lass, and is a half-brother to Group Three performer Bronte Beach. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk