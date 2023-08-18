Black Ferns XV to provide opportunity for emerging talent

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 09:11

New Zealand’s brightest emerging women’s rugby talent will have the chance to don the black jersey later this year with the Black Ferns XV set to play against Samoa.

The Black Ferns XV has been formed by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to foster the professional growth of players, coaches and management on the international stage and provide a high-performance pathway to the Black Ferns.

The Black Ferns XV’s squad will be named in mid-September, ahead of their fixture against Samoa on Saturday September 23 at Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe at 4.35pm. The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sport as part of a double header including the Bunnings NPC fixture between Counties Manukau and ManawatÅ« at 2.05pm.

MatatÅ«’s Head of Rugby Whitney Hansen will lead the Black Ferns XV, with Blues Assistant Coach, former Black Fern Linda Itunu and former Wallaroos Assistant Coach Peter Breen.

Black Ferns XV Head Coach Hansen said she was looking forward to the opportunity.

"We have a talented pool of athletes in New Zealand, and this offers the next generation of aspiring athletes the opportunity to take their first or next step, which is hugely exciting. While the development of our aspiring players is an important focus, this team will also provide the chance for former Black Ferns who are returning to the game, a chance to push for a recall and showcase their talent. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and excited to work alongside an exceptional management group and what will be an impressive playing group."

NZR Women’s High Performance Manager Hannah Porter said the Black Ferns XV was an important part of the high-performance pathway.

"We know for the continued success of our Black Ferns team we need to ensure we are developing and exposing a wider group of players to high-performance environments. The inclusion of the Black Ferns XV in our high-performance pathway, provides aspiring players and coaches the opportunity for continued growth, experience, and a chance to demonstrate their craft.

"We have an abundance of talent coming through the Bunnings Farah Palmer Cup competition and the Black Ferns XV will allow us to capture a wider group of this talent, enhance and develop it, which will be important as we build towards the 2025 Rugby World Cup."

Porter said Hansen would be an asset to the side and was supported by a talented coaching group.

"We are excited to be able to have Whitney lead the Black Ferns XV. She holds a great amount of experience, has a fantastic rapport with the players. It has long been an ambition for her to grow as a leader of a programme and we are looking forward to continuing to support her in that.

"With the inclusion of Linda and Peter, it makes for an exciting coaching group. Linda was a highly regarded player, who is quickly developing into a highly respected coach in her own right. Peter has returned to New Zealand from Australia, where he was involved with the Wallaroos and Melbourne Storm."