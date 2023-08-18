Star power: White Ferns allrounder joins fresh-look central hinds

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 14:39

Four new faces, including a richly experienced WHITE FERNS cap moving to CD, form part of an exciting Central Hinds contracted player roster for the 2023/24 season.

Thamsyn Newton's transfer from Wellington Blaze, announced today, is a big acquisition for the Hinds, and will help off-set the loss of Jess Watkin's experience - with former captain Watkin having meanwhile resettled in Northern Districts, after a decade-long Central career.

Newton brings with her a powerhouse CV: 107 List A one-dayers, including 10 WHITE FERNS ODIs, and 115 T20s, including 15 T20 Internationals and 14 Women’s Big Bash appearances for the Perth Scorchers.

As well as offering handy pace and adaptable, aggressive batting, the right-hander possesses one of the most dangerous throwing arms in the female game and was instrumental in helping the Blaze win the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national title last summer. She debuted for the WHITE FERNS in 2015/16 back when she was a Canterbury rookie and went on to a stellar Blaze career where she won multiple Domestic titles.

While Wellington will always hold a special place in Newton’s heart, she’s now very much looking forward to the stimulation of a fresh environment at Central Districts. She was even born in the region - in Paraparaumu on the KÄpiti Coast (part of the Horowhenua-KÄpiti District Association).

Moving to Hawke’s Bay at this point in time makes sense on several levels, Newton said.

"My partner is based in WaimÄrama so I was already spending a lot of time in Hawke’s Bay over the winters - and with CD’s new, centralised training hub opening at Mitre 10 Park in Hastings, it made the thoughts of a full-time move here even more attractive. CD had indicated they were interested in talking to me, so we took it from there.

"I really enjoyed my years at Wellington, and I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities I had with the Blaze and the resources Cricket Wellington invested in the team, but my circumstances have just changed, and I guess the new opportunities here in CD just helped make the decision easier."

Central Districts Manager, High Performance Dave Meiring said it was really exciting to welcome a player of Newton’s class and experience into the Hinds squad.

"Thamsyn’s record at domestic level speaks for itself, and we feel we can support her desires to once again represent the WHITE FERNS," said Meiring.

"She also has the perfect skill-set to complement the younger players we have coming through in CD - and we know that Thamsyn's experience at domestic and international level will help lift the overall standards within our group."

FRESH-FACED TALENTS SIGNED

Joining Newton on the Hinds’ contracted roster for the first time is a talented trio of up-and-comers: left-arm allrounder Flora Devonshire; uncapped young pace bowler Aniela Apperley (both from Hawke’s Bay); and Wairarapa batter and New Zealand Under 19 World Cup star, Emma McLeod.

McLeod and Devonshire both made an immediate impression when they stepped up to the Hinds for the first time last summer. With few left-handers in the female New Zealand Domestic game, Devonshire brings a point of difference, but it was also the maturity she showed in pressure situations that made her stand out in her debut season.

She nervelessly opened the bowling attack against the strong Blaze on Dream11 Super Smash debut, and held her place for all 10 T20s last season - as well as playing six Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-dayers, including bringing home a win against ND in the last game of the season.

Like Devonshire, right-hander McLeod impressed for New Zealand Under 19 before gaining her first Hinds cap last summer. McLeod scored a half century at the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in South Africa before coming into the Hinds team on Hallyburton Johnstone Shield debut at just 17 and smashing a half century against Canterbury in her first knock.

Young pace bowler Apperley was meanwhile unlucky not to have made a Hinds debut in the previous season, as a schoolgirl standout from Havelock North. The right-armer has impressed for CD U19 since 2016/17, and is a New Zealand cap in Indoor Cricket.

She earned a maiden call-up for the Hinds' one-day squad in 2022, but both scheduled matches that weekend at Pukekura Park were cancelled due to torrential rain.

Meiring said after a strong focus on developing young female talent and pathways throughout the CD region, it's significant to be seeing a number of young, emerging players stepping up for the Hinds.

"The future is looking bright. It’s clear that we have decided to invest in our youth, and we’re confident that these are the players who will take the Hinds into a strong future."

In other changes from last year’s contracted squad, Nelson-based batter and back-up wicketkeeper Kate Gaging returns for the coming season.

The 22-year-old had gained her maiden contract in 2021/22, but missed out on one of the 13 available contract spots last year.

Pace bowler Monique Rees and young Wairarapa wicketkeeper-batter Gemma Sims have meanwhile transferred to Wellington; and Hawke’s Bay batter Cate Pedersen to Auckland where she is now based as a student and has been named in the Auckland A training squad.

With only 13 domestic contract spots available per Major Association team, players who have missed out on a contract remain eligible for Hinds selection over the summer from the wider squad, and CD A and pathway programmes.

NZC-contracted WHITE FERNS Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair will also represent the Central Hinds when not on international duty.

The Hinds' season begins at home in Palmerston North on Saturday, 18 November and Sunday, 19 November with the first two rounds of the free admission national Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. New season schedules can be found at www.cdcricket.co.nz

CENTRAL HINDS

2023/24 CONTRACTED PLAYERS

Aniela Apperley (pronunciation: Annie - ella) - Hawke’s Bay - uncapped, first contract

Georgia Atkinson - Wairarapa

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Flora Devonshire - Hawke’s Bay - first contract

Natalie Dodd - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - ManawatÅ«

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - ManawatÅ«

Emma McLeod - Wairarapa - first contract

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay - NZC WHITE FERNS contracted player

Thamsyn Newton - Hawke’s Bay - uncapped for Central Hinds, first Hinds contract, ex-Wellington Blaze

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Hannah Rowe - ManawatÅ« - NZC WHITE FERNS contracted player