Chajaba relishes heavy conditions in New Plymouth victory - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 19 August, 2023 - 19:37

Trainer Tina Egan was hard at work on raceday at New Plymouth on Saturday but was looking forward to getting home and celebrating the win of her stable star Chajaba, who showed plenty of determination to take out the open 1200m event on the card.

The seven-year-old son of Keano looked to have the Listed Opunake Cup (1400m) at his mercy at his last start when in front with just 75m to run before being swamped by the hard-charging Justaskme.

This time there was no denying him as apprentice Ciel Butler had him cruising along in front throughout, with eventual runner-up Hot Shockolate on his outer.

The pair set down to fight it out in the run home, with Chajaba pulling out plenty in the closing stages to win by half-a-length at the line.

Egan, who was busy applying a hoof pad to one of her other runners later in the day, was delighted with victory after coming so agonisingly close to success at stakes level at his last run.

"He deserved that and showed plenty of grit to get home like he did," Egan said.

"He normally likes a little further than 1200m, but his last two wins have come at that distance so he is pretty versatile.

"It also helps that he loves the track the way it was and he goes pretty well here at New Plymouth having won four times now.

"It was also a lovely ride by Ciel as she sits well on horse and she rated him perfectly."

Egan was looking forward to getting home to Stratford before contemplating the next challenge for her charge.

"I’ve actually got no idea what to do with him next," she said.

"Once I get home I can sit down and have a cup of tea and have a think about what options we have for him.

"He does carry weight quite well as he has to carry me around at trackwork and I think the tracks will stay wet for a while longer so there should be plenty of options to choose from."

Out of the useful racemare Hostage who won four races and was placed fourth in the 2015 Listed Tauranga Classic (1400m), Chajaba has now won six of his 17 starts and over $116,00 in prizemoney.