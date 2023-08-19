Crocetti continues winning run at Ruakaka - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 19 August, 2023 - 19:39

Exciting three-year-old Crocetti displayed his classic credentials once again with another front-running demolition of his rivals to take out the Gr.3 Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders Stakes (1200m) at Ruakaka on Saturday.

After winning with ridiculous ease at the venue a fortnight again, punters were quick to send the showy chestnut out a $1.40 favourite despite being up against some smart individuals including Trobriand who was a Group Two winner during his two-year-old season.

Jockey Warren Kennedy made good use of the gate speed possessed by the Zacinto gelding as they crossed to the front after 300m and simply ran their seven rivals into submission.

Challenged by local runner Dancing Dream early in the run home, Kennedy slipped Crocetti some more rein and he streaked away to win by a widening five length margin in a smart 1.09.36 for the 1200m journey.

Co-trainer Danny Walker, who prepares Crocetti along with training partner Aaron Tata from their Byerley Park base, had expected another good showing from his charge which now means they have plenty to contemplate a path to the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton later in the year.

"He is a very exciting horse with plenty more to come," Walker said.

"We expected him to be hard to beat as there was natural improvement in him and he justified our confidence.

"He likes to roll along and when he was in front it was going to be hard for the others to head him off."

Walker has always held a high opinion of the horse who is owned by Daniel Nakhle after he co-bred him with his father Elias.

"He’s pretty special this horse and he’s proving himself now," Walker said.

"We are looking at our options at the moment and I would say he won’t be going to Hastings for the Hawke’s Bay Guineas (Gr.2, 1400m).

"We are looking at the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton and the natural lead-in for that is the Sarten Memorial (Gr.2, 1400m) so he can have a little breather now before we get serious with him again.

"The win is also fantastic for Daniel who is a terrific owner to train for.

"He puts a lot of money into the game, so to have a horse like this is just reward for him."

Crocetti is out of the O’Reilly mare Gracehill, a sibling to Group Three winners Killarney and Crosshaven, Crocetti is the grandson of well performed mare Irish Colleen who numbered the Gr.2 Concorde Handicap (1200m) amongst her seven career victories.

Walker and Tata had further reason to celebrate when stablemate Reverberations picked up his third career victory when successful over 1300m later in the day.