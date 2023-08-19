Plenty more in store for White Noise - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 19 August, 2023 - 19:43

Last start Gr.3 Easter Handicap (1600m) winner White Noise made an emphatic start to his latest campaign with a comfortable victory at Ruakaka.

Apprentice Donovan Cooper made good use of his 4kg claim to reduce the handicap on the multiple stakes winner to a featherweight 52.5kg in the open 1400m contest and produced a copybook effort to land the Andrew Forsman-trained five-year-old a winner by just on two lengths.

Settled in fourth after making a good beginning, Cooper asked the son of El Roca to join proceedings rounding the home bend and he quickly raced clear before easing up in the final 100m to defeat the pacemaking duo of Trigon Lad and Fonteyn.

Forsman was keen to see his charge perform well and was delighted by the ride of Cooper to land the victory.

"Donovan is a good lad who perhaps doesn’t get a lot of opportunity," Forsman said.

"The claim worked nicely for us as it meant he (White Noise) was getting weight off some smart horses and with the good track it certainly helped.

"I was confident the horse would run well as he has a great record fresh and that’s how it panned out after enjoying a terrific run throughout the race."

Forsman is in two minds on where to place his charge next, with the options dictated a little by underfoot conditions.

"There has been some talk of going to Hastings for some of the Group one contests there but a lot will depend on the weather and how the field shapes up," he said.

"On a good track they might be too slick for him as he is yet to prove himself at weight-for-age so we might keep him to handicap racing for the time being.

"I have no doubt when he gets out to a mile and further he will be right up there, so there is plenty to look forward to."

White Noise holds a nomination for all three Group One events that comprise the Hawke’s Bay triple crown, with the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) being the first of those on 9 September.

Owned by a large syndicate that includes his breeders Mike Gatt and Matthew and Allan Fenwick, White Noise is out of the unraced Sir Percy mare White Nymph (NZ), the dam of useful stayer El Nymph (NZ) (El Roca), who was beaten by just a nose earlier in the day at New Plymouth.

He has now won seven of his 21 starts and over $265,000 in prizemoney.