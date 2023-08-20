Fahy gets Flying start to training ranks - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 20 August, 2023 - 11:38

Sarah Fahy was delighted to record her first winner as a trainer at Ruakaka on Saturday, when Let Fly produced a determined victory in the Harcourts Supporting North Haven Hospice (1600m).

A daughter of Raise The Flag, Let Fly was positioned one off the rail in fourth by jockey Sam Spratt and came into contention at the top of the straight, the tough mare outsprinting Rum and Rumour to score by a head at the post.

"We’re thrilled, she was certainly ready to go today and we’re glad she could put it all together," Fahy said.

"She has a great group of owners who we really appreciate, obviously in very well-known colours so we fell very lucky we get to train her for them."

Spratt guided Let Fly donning part owner Rod Lyon’s well-recognised colours made famous by champion Australian sprinter Nature Strip, and the five-year-old may continue her career over the Tasman following her maiden breakthrough.

"We’ll just wait for the dust to settle, she’s probably destined for Australia once she’s proven herself here, so we’ll just have a chat with the owners whether she goes sooner or later."

Fahy, formerly Sarah Worker, was quick to credit husband Conor Fahy with Let Fly’s triumph, with whom she runs Kawa Park, an agistment, breaking, pre-training and training operation based in Clevedon.

"Conor is really hands-on with it all, he’s the backbone," she said.

"We’ve got a few breakers and pre-trainers we prepare for Australia, it’s a bit of a mix but that early education is what we’re really good at.

"I got to take the reins at the races today because Conor’s in Ireland, so I’m thrilled to get that for him, he’s very deserving of it."

The couple worked together in Australia at Ciaron Maher’s operation where Worker was Logistics and Communications Manager, and they maintained a connection with their former boss when representing Maher at the Karaka Yearling Sales during COVID.

Among their purchases for the Melbourne Cup-winning trainer was Gr.1 Robert Sangster Stakes (1200m) winner Ruthless Dame, a $90,000 purchase out of the Curraghmore draft at the 2021 National Yearling Sales at Karaka.

"Both Conor and I used to work for Ciaron in Australia, so we were his eyes on the ground at Karaka during COVID.

"It’s been really nice following Ruthless Dame’s career and Can’t Go Wong before her, so we’ve been really lucky to find some great horses that have gone over to Australia."