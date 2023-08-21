Hastings gelding ready to rock in NZ return - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 17:32

Guy Lowry is hoping fitness will be on Wewillrock’s side when he heads to Te Rapa on Saturday to contest the Gr.2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (1200m).

The five-year-old gelding has been campaigning in Sydney over winter in the care of Randwick trainer John O’Shea, where he has recorded a win and two placings from four starts, including running third in the Listed Bob Charley AO Stakes (1100m). The son of El Roca finished fifth in the Gr.2 Missile Stakes (1200m) in his last start at Rosehill earlier this month and returned to New Zealand on Sunday night in preparation for his looming weekend assignment.

"His run in the Missile was good. He had a nice gallop on the course proper at Randwick on Saturday and is coming up well," Lowry said.

"He arrived back last night (Sunday) and is a fit and happy horse. He is at the end of his prep and the others on Saturday are at the beginning of their prep. He should give a good account of himself."

While the Foxbridge will likely be Wewillrock’s only start in New Zealand this preparation, Lowry hasn’t ruled out a tilt at the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings next month. "I have nominated for here (Hastings) in the event that he won it, but one and done is more likely," he said.

While Lowry is looking forward to Saturday, he will head to Taupo on Wednesday with a handful of runners, including Penny Royal in the Noverre @ Waikato Stud (1200m).

The Per Incanto mare has won her last two starts on Awapuni’s synthetic track and Lowry is hoping she continue that form on the grass this week.

"She has a nice form line. She has won at Taupo before and we will have Jimmy Chung on again," he said.

Lowry will have a two-pronged attack in the Taupo Pak N Save Fillies (1100m) courtesy of debutant Rosalita and one-win filly Zambezi Khan, who will be first-up following her fifth placing in the Listed Wellesley Stakes (1100m) at Trentham in January.

"Rosalita is a filly with ability, but probably lacks a bit of experience. It gives her an opportunity to get going," Lowry said.

"Zambezi Khan is coming up nicely. She is a staying filly and will be grinding away at the end."

Lowry will also line-up Gohugo and Belcamina in the Celebrating Te Akau’s Record Breaking Season (1300m)

"1300m is a bit short for Gohugo really, but he should give a good account of himself," he said.

"It will also be too short for Belcamina and we are aiming her for the last day of the (Hawke’s Bay Spring) carnival in a 2200m 65." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk