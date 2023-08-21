Jericho dream with Cambridge duo - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 17:35

Cambridge trainer Ken Harrison is dreaming of bigger things with Husk and King Khan following their quinella in the PSP 2000 at New Plymouth on Saturday.

The trip was a scouting mission ahead of Road To The Jericho (3210m) at the Taranaki venue next month, with qualification for the A$300,000 The Jericho Cup (4600m) top of mind. "We are heading toward the Jericho race at New Plymouth on September 16, which is part of the reason I took them there," Harrison said.

"They had the ground to suit and we were rapt with the result."

Husk ran fourth in the Road To The Jericho last year and Harrison is hopeful of bettering that result in this year’s running with the pair.

"Husk ran fourth in the Jericho last year and King Khan is looking for more ground," Harrison said. "I think King Khan would be the better bet in the longer race. They are both capable of running 3200m quite comfortably."

Husk has pulled up well following his weekend win and could be set to back-up at Te Rapa this weekend.

Meanwhile, Harrison was pleased with Not Ideal’s run at Ruakaka on Saturday, where he finished fourth over 1400m.

Harrison is now looking to step the gelding up to a mile, with the Gr.1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) the main objective.

"He just got back a little bit further than we hoped on Saturday, but he ran home well," he said.

"He is looking for 1600m now. He may head down for the Open 1600m on the first day of Hastings. "If he went alright there the plan would be to head to the Arrowfield Stud Plate." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk