Stakes-winning filly to debut for Autridge - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 17:54

Stakes-winning filly Loch Katrine will kick-off the new season for a new stable when she heads to Taupo on Wednesday.

Formerly in the care of Matamata trainer Daniel Miller, the Adrossan filly placed in her first two starts as a juvenile before taking out the Listed Champagne Stakes (1600m) at Pukekohe in April.

She has since transferred to Stephen Autridge’s barn and will have her first start for the Matamata horseman in the Taupo Pak N Save Fillies (1100m).

"I have been lucky enough to be given her to train. I have only had her for about five weeks," Autridge said. "She is coming along nicely, but I have still got a lot to learn about her.

"She has only had the three starts for a first, second and a third, so she can’t go too bad.

"She has worked nicely."

Autridge is looking forward to seeing her first-up effort this week, with an eye toward some lofty goals in the spring.

"The plans for her are pretty ambitious, so let’s hope she keeps stepping up. The long-term plan is the 1000 Guineas (Gr.1, 1600m). She would be the ideal type.

"Her biggest win so far was on a heavy track, Riccarton is usually a good track, so we have got to find out."

Stablemate Caitlyns Wish has been in a purple patch of form over winter and will be looking to continue that in the Noverre @ Waikato Stud (1200m).

"Caitlyns Wish has been in great form. The wetter the better for her. We think she should enjoy going around Taupo and I think she has got to be a pretty good show," Autridge said.

Rounding out his Taupo representation will be debutant Tears Of Victory and Still Bangon in The Proisir Champion Sire 1200.

"Tears Of Victory trialled quite nicely at Te Rapa. Taupo is a good place to kick-off but she would probably like to go about 1400m," he said.

"Still Bangon goes really well. She would probably like the track to be a bit better than what it is going to be (rated Heavy9 on Monday morning). "She is a filly that should keep on improving and should be in a couple of better ones later on." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk