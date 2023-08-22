Australian reconnaissance mission for Hannan - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 17:47

Leading apprentice jockey Kelsey Hannan is heading across the Tasman this week to test the waters in Australia, where she will be on loan to Murray Bridge trainer Michael Hickmott.

Indentured in New Zealand to Cambridge trainer Shaun Phelan, Hannan had a standout season last term, winning 66 races despite a lengthy injury enforced layoff, and was just one win shy of apprentice premiership winner Tayla Mitchell, who is now plying her trade across the Tasman.

"I was really stoked overall with how the season went," Hannan said. "I tried my absolute hardest, and well done to Tayla, it was a really good season for both of us."

Hannan was scouted by Hickmott and she is looking forward to joining his barn for a few weeks to gauge what it is like riding across the Tasman.

"Michael Hickmott got in contact with my boss, Shaun Phelan, and it was talked about a little bit and was recently finalised," Hannan said.

"At this stage, I am going over for just a couple of weeks."

Like many Kiwi jockeys, Hannan has always held ambitions of plying her trade in Australia, and she is excited to have the opportunity to test her skills in the competitive racing jurisdiction so early in her career.

"It (riding in Australia) was just a matter of when and if the opportunity came up. I feel extremely lucky to be given the chance," she said.

Fellow Kiwi apprentice Wiremu Pinn has made a splash in Victoria during his time with Michael Kent Snr, and Hannan said the success of New Zealand riders in Australia is opening up opportunities for their compatriots.

"We are in two very different parts of out apprenticeship, but it (Pinn’s success) has definitely opened up a lot of eyes to Kiwi apprentices," Hannan said.

Hannan is looking forward to her short stint in South Australia and is excited to spend time in another part of the country, having been a frequent visitor to Queensland.

"My mum is in Queensland, so I have been to Australia quite a few times, but I have never been to Adelaide. I am looking forward to it," she said.

"This is just too good of an opportunity to pass up right now. It could be a really good foot in the door for me.

"I’ll get over there and see how everything pans out and then get back and discuss things with Shaun and Michael and see where we want to go from there."

Flying out on Tuesday, Hannan will get her first taste of raceday riding in Australia a day later when she heads to Murray Bridge for two rides.

She will partner the John Hyam-trained My Boy Jett in the first race of the card before linking up with Hickmott aboard debutant placegetter Ladymeansbusiness over 1000m. "I was quite impressed with her (Ladymeansbusiness) first start," Hannan said.

"She ran on really strong so I am hoping she has improved a little bit more off that run, and we can hit the ground running." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk