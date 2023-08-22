Jakama Krystal dominant at Rotorua - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 17:50

Jakama Krystal put on a jumping clinic at Arawa Park on Tuesday when comfortably taking out the Team Wealleans Hurdle (3000m).

Jockey Stephan Karnicnik took a positive approach with the eight-year-old mare, sending her straight to the front where he was able to dictate the pace of the race.

Turning for home, Jakama Krystal opened up several lengths on her rivals and ran out an eventual eight length victor.

Trainers Peter and Jessica Brosnan had been targeting the race with the daughter of Jakkalberry and were delighted to get the result.

"We thought she would go well, we had set her for this race," Peter Brosnan said.

"The plan was to get her down here to Rotorua, the flat runs were to get her fit after she lost the rider at Te Rapa."

The Brosnans are now eyeing more hurdles targets with Jakama Krystal, but a tilt at the Great Northern Hurdles (4200m) at Te Rapa on September 17 will be reliant on the track conditions.

"She will probably have a couple of more hurdles before the end of the season," Brosnan said "At this stage she go to Hawera in two weeks’ time, there is a restricted open down there.

"She needs the heavy ground and if it is too dry by then she won’t run in the northern, but if it is wet she will be there.

"She is not far off the topline horses but is suited to the smaller, wet tracks."

Brosnan was also pleased with the performance of stablemate Auld Jock at Rotorua, with the Adelaide gelding finishing runner-up in the KT Myers Racing Stables Steeplechase (3500m). "He is a versatile horse, he can do anything - hurdles, steeples, and he has even placed on the flat," he said.

"He is only young, so he will probably have another couple of runs this year and then go out.

"He is really a next year sort of horse. He is a year away from being a proper racehorse."

Meanwhile, stablemate Ima Wonder will continue on her path toward the Great Northern Hurdles when she heads to Te Rapa on Saturday for the Bridges Insurance Services Hurdle (3200m).

"She is where we want her to be and her main aim is the Great Northern Hurdles," Brosnan said. "She is ready to go a big race." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk