Imperatriz pleases ahead of Australian campaign - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 16:50

Imperatriz’s impending trip across the Tasman is full of optimism following her pleasing hit-out at the Taupo trials on Wednesday.

The multiple Group One winner sat in just behind the speed for jockey Opie Bosson, who wasn’t lured into the strong tempo set upfront by Our Alley Cat and Ngakau Hailey, who soon opened up several lengths on the field.

Imperatriz took chase down the straight and was able to eat into Our Alley Cat’s lead and closed the winning margin to two lengths.

"That one (Our Alley Cat) scampered away up front, but Opie was really happy with her," said Sam Bergerson, who trains in partnership with Mark Walker. "She hit the line well, had another good blow, and she is on track to kick-off on the 9th of September in Melbourne in the McEwen Stakes (Gr.2, 1000m)."

Bergerson has been pleased with Imperatriz’s spring build-up and is excited about her prospects in Melbourne, where she will race out of Te Akau’s newly established Cranbourne barn.

"We think she has strengthened up. Going on her trackwork, she has definitely improved," he said.

"The feedback from Opie has been nothing but positive. At this stage of the prep, we are really happy with her, and we are looking forward to getting her over there (Melbourne)."

In the following heat, Aromatic beat home a fast-finishing La Crique to win her 1100m trial, with Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) winning stablemate Tokyo Tycoon finishing further back in the field.

"Aromatic was really good. We weren’t thinking the first leg at Hawke’s Bay (Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy, 1400m) but now we might reconsider," Bergerson said.

"It is hard to get a line on Tokyo Tycoon. He is just a relaxed, laidback horse. He has just turned three and was against older horses, but I thought he was okay."

In the third, and final, heat of the day, evergreen galloper Prise De Fer showed he still has plenty of petrol left in the tank when he finished fourth in his 1100m heat behind an impressive Bonny Lass.

"The old boy is showing he still has a zest for racing," Bergerson said. "Nabba (Michael McNab, jockey) was really pleased with him. Hopefully he is in for a good spring as well." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk