Kuru aiming for successful Trans-Tasman weekend - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 16:51

Top Expat-Kiwi jumps jockey Aaron Kuru will be clocking some miles in the air this weekend aiming to take Trans-Tasman feature jumps victories, first when he returns to New Zealand shores to partner with Nedwin and The Cossack at Te Rapa on Saturday.

A phone call from trainer Paul Nelson early last week was well-received by Kuru, who has made several trips for feature jumping days at the request of Nelson and co-trainer Corrina McDougal since his departure to Australia.

"If Paul and Corrina ever get stuck for riders they always give me a call, and if I can come back I’ll make the effort to come back and ride for them," Kuru said.

"They were my main supporters in New Zealand and I believe I am where I am because of them, so I’ll continue to make that effort for them for as long as I’m riding."

Kuru’s last visit to New Zealand to partner with the classy Hastings-trained pair resulted in him not only taking out the two feature events in the Waikato Hurdle (3200m) and Waikato Steeplechase (3900m), but also guide The Mighty Spar and Whiskey Tango to maiden victories, taking a cleansweep of the jumping card.

The Victorian-based hoop was aboard a less-experienced The Cossack when the star jumper took the first of his eight prestige jumping crowns in the 2020 edition of the Great Northern Hurdle (4190m), and the proven combination will join forces again on Saturday in the Pakuranga Hunt Cup (4800m).

Kuru and Nedwin will start as defending champions in the Pakuranga Hunt Hurdle (3200m), having won the key lead up race to the Great Northern Hurdle (4200m) last season, the latter race a target again for the son of Niagara.

"They’re very consistent horses and proven already, and they’re in a good stable in very good hands with Paul and Corrina," he said.

"Depending on how they go, we’ll stick with them for the Northern coming up after that, so we’re hoping the horses are in good order and run accordingly."

Kuru’s New Zealand visit will be short-lived as he heads straight back to Melbourne on Saturday evening, with assignments to fulfil at Ballarat on Sunday, including partnering San Remo in the A$350,000 Grand National Steeplechase (4500m).

Kuru guided the 10-year-old son of Frankel to an emphatic Grand National Hurdle (4200m) win at Sandown earlier this month, and will aim for an iconic Australian Grand National Hurdle/Steeple double, a feat Kuru performed in 2019 aboard Kiwi Tallyho Twinkletoe.

"San Remo has been consistent all year and done his trainer and owners proud, he’s just got one more assignment in front of him before the season finishes," Kuru said.

He's on track from what I've heard, it just comes down to the weather hopefully it stays warm and the track stays dry, any sort of rain decreases his chances."