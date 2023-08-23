Mynott scores first riding win - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 16:54

Jumps jockey Sam Mynott was rapt to score her first win aboard Mondorani in the KT Myers Racing Stables Steeplechase (3500m) at Arawa Park on Tuesday, but it wasn’t without drama.

The 26-year-old hoop kept the former Gr.3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) victor safe out wide for the majority of the trip before making her move with 700m to go and Mondorani quickly made his way to the front.

The pair opened up several lengths on their rivals entering the straight and the nine-year-old comfortably cleared the second-to-last fence and looked home and hosed, however, he nearly dislodged Mynott at the last but she was able to regather herself and the pair ran out 9-1/4 length victors over Auld Jock.

"It was great to get the monkey off the back and especially for Kevin (Myers, trainer). It is awesome to have the support from him," Mynott said.

"I think everyone else was more scared than me (at the last fence), but I just thought ‘oh no, don’t do this now’. I didn’t think I was going to fall off, I just knew I needed to get back in the saddle and keep going."

Mynott was taken by Mondorani following a trial and was excited to be given the raceday ride by Myers.

"I rode him in a chase trial at Cambridge the other day and loved him. I rang Kevin and told him how much I loved him and I was stoked when he said I could ride him," she said.

"I knew he would go well if I rode him well, but I didn’t expect him to go that good. He was travelling so well I almost thought I had gone a lap too early because nothing was coming with me."

Mynott is loving her time riding on raceday, but a career with horses let alone in racing was never assured.

"I come from a completely non-horsey family but have always wanted to get into it and I eventually did," she said.

Mynott went on to compete to a high level in eventing in both New Zealand and abroad.

"I went through the sport horse scene and did a lot of eventing here and in England," she said.

"I have competed to four-star here in New Zealand and I won a couple of young event horse Burghley qualifiers in England. I did win the Taupo two-star back in 2018 and I have won the junior rider title as well.

"I worked for a few Kiwis in England. Jesse Campbell was the one I worked for the most, but I also spent time with Jock Paget, Lizzie Green, and Harry Meade, one of the English riders. "I loved it there, I was glad I went and I learnt so much but I will always love New Zealand and I am happy to be home."

On her return to New Zealand, Mynott got her introduction to racing when she began riding track work for good friend and fellow Cambridge trainer Sam Logan, and she hasn’t looked back.

"I started off with Sam Logan and we still work together a lot," Mynott said. "I am actually riding her horse (Flyingwithoutwings) in the Paukranga Hunt Cup this Saturday, which is exciting. She has been a great supporter of mine the whole way through.

"He (Flyingwithoutwings) is a cool, wee horse and he jumps well. I think the distance will suit. It is a tough race and The Cossack will be hard to beat but you have got to be in it to win it."

Alongside riding, Mynott is enjoying training her own team of horses and has received plenty of support from local trainers.

"I have got about six horses to train this season, which is quite exciting. I have got about 25 in work, which is a mix of breakers, pre-trainers and racehorses," she said.

"I get a lot of support from everyone, which is nice." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk