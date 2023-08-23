Hannan hits the ground running in SA - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 18:36

Kiwi apprentice jockey Kelsey Hannan has hit the ground running in Australia, riding her first winner within a matter of hours of arriving in the country.

The 20-year-old rider is on loan to Murray Bridge trainer Michael Hickmott and the pair made a winning start to their association when Hannan guided Ladymeansbusiness to victory over 1000m at their home track on Wednesday.

"I just flew in last night, so I am just settling in still," Hannan told Racing.com. "We got home at about 10:30pm, so it was straight into it this morning.

"I am really glad that Michael has trusted me enough to put me on a nice horse and hit the ground running."

Hannan, who is indentured to Cambridge trainer Shaun Phelan in New Zealand, is spending a few weeks in South Australia at the invitation of Hickmott and is being managed by Damien Wilton.

"I have found him (Wilton) very helpful already, he is really good to communicate with," she said.

With the victory, Hannan has brought her winning total to 80 races and now has a century of wins in her sights. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk