All Blacks named to play South Africa at Twickenham

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 00:31

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have named the team to play South Africa at Twickenham on Friday.

A match day 23, with over 1000 Tests of international experience, has been given the task of taking on the current world champions in match that will complete preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

A starting forward pack with over 500 Test caps is set to be bolstered by a reserves bench featuring six forwards and two backs.

In the run on side for the first time this year, Luke Jacobson is set to earn his 15th Test cap, playing in the number six jersey as part a loose forward trio that also features captain Sam Cane and Ardie Savea.

A packed ground of nearly 82,000 is fans set to watch the first meeting between the All Blacks and South Africa at Twickenham since the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final.

"This is our final game before the Rugby World Cup and this test is critical in our preparation," said head coach Ian Foster. "With just two weeks to go, it’s an important opportunity to get us battle-ready for the start of the tournament.

"These games are always intense and physically challenging, and I’m sure this one will be no different."

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets) - debutant

1. Ethan de Groot (16)

2. Dane Coles (86)

3. Tyrel Lomax (26)

4. Scott Barrett (61)

5. Samuel Whitelock (145)

6. Luke Jacobson (14)

7. Sam Cane (c) (89)

8. Ardie Savea (74)

9. Aaron Smith (118)

10. Richie Mo’unga (48)

11. Mark Telea (4)

12. Jordie Barrett (51)

13. Rieko Ioane (62)

14. Will Jordan (24)

15. Beauden Barrett (115)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (24)

17. Tamaiti Williams (2)

18. Fletcher Newell (7)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (21)

20. Josh Lord (3)

21. Dalton Papali’i (25)

22. Cam Roigard (1)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (62)