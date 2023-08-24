Carston continues winning ways on Riccarton synthetic - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 17:47

Riccarton trainer Andrew Carston continued his winning ways on Riccarton’s synthetic track on Thursday when recording a winning treble. Teaming up with his former apprentice, Kozzi Asano, Carston was confident of a solid day at his home meeting and was delighted to take out three of the first four events on the seven-race card.

"It was a really good day again, things are going well," Carston said.

Al Zahira kicked off proceedings when taking out the CJC Feature Races Nominations Close 31 August Maiden (1600m).

The daughter of Almanzor was having her fifth raceday start and Carston was pleased to get the victory for part-owner Stephen McKee.

"She is a nice mare that has taken a bit of time. With every run she just continues to improve," Carston said.

"I put the blinkers on her today, she was a bit sharper, and it was a good ride by Kozzi. "It was a well-deserved win for Stephen McKee, who is a good friend of mine and I still ring him now and again for some advice."

Carston was back in the winner’s stall two races later when Thats Charming broke through for his maiden win in the Christchurch Casino SI Racing Awards 15 September Maiden (1400m).

"He is one of the most frustrating horses I have trained. I have always thought a lot of him and it has taken him a long time to win a race," he said.

"Both of his polytrack runs have been super so it was relieving to finally win a race with him and let’s hope he trains on."

Take That sealed the stable treble when winning the CJC Road To The Jericho Qualifier 28 October Rating 65 (2200m).

"Take That is an old warrior. He hasn’t gone a bad race since I have had him. He has been unlucky not to have won his last two starts," Carston said. "We were going into today pretty confident and it was good to get the result."

Carston was pleased to get the results in partnership with Asano, who spent his formative riding years in his Riccarton stable.

"Kozzi and I go a long way back and have had a lot of success together. He is definitely one of the better riders in the country," Carston said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk