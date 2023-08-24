Wairarapa gelding ready to rock at Awapuni - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 17:49

Roger Allen couldn’t believe his luck when he saw the fields for Awapuni on Saturday.

The Opaki trainer was dreading running into staunch opposition with his in-form gelding Kahu Rock but was pleasantly surprised to see topline gallopers missing from the Tui Backing A Winner Since 1889 1550.

"It seems to be set up for us," Allen said. "I thought the field would be quite strong and Allan Sharrock would have Justaskme or something like that in it, but no one has turned up, so we are happy."

Kahu Rock has been in a purple patch of form of late, winning two and runner-up in two of his last five starts, including a last start victory over a mile at Otaki last month.

"He has been going huge. He has improved with age and he likes the wet tracks," Allen said.

Allen is expecting a strong showing from his gelding, which has been reflected with TAB bookmakers, who have installed him a $2.30 favourite.

A race prior, Allen is looking forward to the debut of four-year-old gelding Subtle Image in the Humphries Construction Maiden 1550.

"He has been to a couple of trials and goes quite well," Allen said. "He is only a lightly-framed horse but he can handle most tracks, it doesn’t seem to worry him.

"The syndicate are all very excited about him finally getting a start. I am quietly confident, but even if he runs into a place, I would be happy." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk