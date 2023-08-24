Weatherley taking pragmatic approach with Pier - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 17:51

A healthy dose of realism is keeping Darryn Weatherley’s feet firmly on the ground as far as spring plans for stable star Pier are concerned.

While the Matamata horseman can’t ignore a massive pot of gold on offer in Sydney, he will leave it up to his Group One-winning son of Proisir to take care of business at home before committing to an Australian venture.

Weatherley prepares Pier with daughter Briar and the four-year-old’s performance in Saturday’s Gr.2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa and the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings will dictate the path they follow.

"We would consider the Golden Eagle (A$10 million, 1500m), but he would have to win on Saturday and at Hawke’s Bay to be even thinking of taking them on over there," he said.

"It’s certainly in the back of my mind and there are also some nice races in Melbourne as well, but we’ll get Saturday out of the way first and see how we keep up with ones here before we think about taking on the Aussies."

The stable also has the lightly raced Group winner Mali Ston in the Foxbridge Plate.

"It’s a nice race for them to start off in and we’ll see where it takes us. It’s a really tidy field and it’s great for racing to see all the good horses out there," Weatherley said.

Pier has won three of his six starts, including the Gr.1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) and hasn’t raced since he pulled a muscle when unplaced in the Gr.2 Hobartville Stakes (1400m) at Rosehill earlier this year.

"He has trialled well and trained on well so we’re really happy with him and I’m confident he’ll run a nice race on Saturday," said Weatherley, who also co-bred and part-owns the gelding.

His son Sam will ride Pier at Te Rapa while Troy Harris has been booked to partner Mali Ston, who returns after a major set-back.

"Before his injury, he was probably one of the most promising horses in New Zealand and had run third in the Thorndon Mile (Gr.1, 1600m) carrying topweight," Weatherley said.

"He carried 2kg more than the winner (The Chosen One), who had won $2 million at the time, and flashed home for third. Before that, he had only had eight starts and won five of them including the Rich Hill Mile (Gr.2, 1600m)."

Mali Ston has had two trials to prepare him for his return, which seemed highly unlikely following serious injury.

"He went a long way in a short time before he broke his pedal bone and spent six months in a box," Weatherley said.

"There was a time when our vet said rub the rosary beads and just hope that he survives, let alone get him back to the races. I’ll have a lump in my throat just to see him go back out onto the track.

"All going well, I’d love to see him in the Tarzino, but they’ll know they’ve been to the races once he gets up to a mile in the Arrowfield Stud Plate (Gr.1, 1600m)."

Meanwhile, Zoustar filly Hint will make her debut at Te Rapa in the Banquo 3YO (1200m).

"She trialled very well at Te Rapa and I’m happy with her work. I really do like her and she won’t be a maiden for long," Weatherley said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk