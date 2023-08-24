Poser primed for Te Rapa - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 17:52

Matamata horseman Kurtis Pertab will head to Te Rapa on Saturday with just the one runner, but he is quietly confident one is enough to bring home a winning cheque.

Poser has been in superb form over winter, winning the Listed Rotorua Cup (2200m) in May before winning at Te Rapa a month later. She then returned to the Hamilton track last month to finish runner-up in the Taumarunui Gold Cup and Pertab said she has thrived since. "She is flying at the moment," he said.

"That last run had a lot of merit. She didn’t get all favours. She ended up in completely the wrong spot, but she has got home better than anything. She should have bolted in with better luck.

"She has been working great and seems to improve with the racing. We keep her fresh and she races well when she is fresh, but she is improving with the racing.

"The weather is starting to warm up a little bit now, the days are getting longer, it is starting to turn and she is starting to thrive."

The daughter of Ocean Park will return to Te Rapa on Saturday where she will line-up in the Savabeel 2100, where she has drawn the outside gate in the eight-horse field.

"It is not a big field and you can be anywhere in an eight-horse race," Pertab said.

"Hopefully she doesn’t muck it (start) up and gets out of the gates nicely and puts herself somewhere where she can kick away and win.

"The track is going to be in phenomenal order. We have got some really nice weather over the next few days, so I am really looking forward to it."

Lofty spring targets await Poser if she were to perform up to expectations this weekend.

"If she runs well she will carry on and possibly run at Tauranga as a lead-up into either the Livamol (Gr.1, 2040m) or Staphanos Classic (Listed, 1950m).

Pertab will return to his home track on Sunday where he will be represented by two runners, including debutant Rising Ruler in the K R Bell Electrical (1400m).

"We have been quiet on him, but he has been trialling nicely," Pertab said. "He has improved with his two trials this time in. He is going to get a nice track and he is well-weighted in that race. "For that time of day, he has drawn quite a nice gate (7), he should find a bit of cover and be right there in the finish."

Pertab will also welcome the return of Stuff Of Dreams, who will have her first start in nearly a year in the Wrightway Builders (1400m)

"She has had many injuries and that is why she has had so much time between runs," he said.

"She trialled really well at Avondale in her last outing and she is working the house down, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she could go a cheeky race first-up." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk