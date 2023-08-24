Quintessa extends unbeaten streak at Taupo - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 17:54

Promising filly Quintessa continued her winning ways at Taupo on Wednesday when taking out the Taupo Pak N Save Fillies (1100m).

The daughter of Shamus Award was posted three wide in third early and was pushed up by jockey Warren Kennedy nearing the home turn. She responded brilliantly with a determined finish to claim a last stride victory over Oneira.

"She’s a really exciting filly, beating a very strong field and it was extremely satisfying to see her win fresh-up," said Mark Walker, who trains in partnership with Sam Bergerson.

"It was a lovely ride of Warren’s, keeping her balanced and in contention when she didn’t have everything go her way in the run.

"One of the great things about her is that she’s winning over a shorter trip with a pedigree that should appreciate much further. "Her dam won over 2700m, so once we get up over more ground she should have a really bright future."

Te Akau principal David Ellis purchased Quintessa out of Wentwood Grange’s 2022 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft for $170,000. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk