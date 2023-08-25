LPL announces GRID Esports' CCT Oceanic expansion

Friday, 25 August, 2023 - 16:00

Leading APAC esports broadcaster and tournament organiser LetsPlay.Live (LPL) have today announced their partnership with GRID Esports’ Champion of Champions Tour (CCT), expanding the global league into Oceania with CCT Oceania 2023.

The partnership creates a pathway for Oceanic Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams into the global CCT circuit, the first of its kind in the history of CCT. Teams from Oceania can compete across four online series for a share of a $40,000 AUD combined prize pool ($10,000 AUD per series). The team with the most accumulated points overall across CCT Oceania 2023 will be invited to participate overseas in Europe for the CCT Online Finals 5 in late November / early December.

Scheduled to be held in the second half of 2023, the first LetsPlay.Live CCT event - CCT Oceania Series 1 - will see best CS:GO teams in Oceania fighting to become the inaugural champions of the region.

Fabian Logemann, Head of Tournaments at GRID Esports, on the expansion: "We have been following the developments of the region and LPL’s efforts for a while now and have been incredibly impressed with their dedication to uplifting esports in this market. Our goals of creating opportunities for all participants is incredibly aligned, so joining forces was an easy decision for us. We couldn’t be more excited to bring the CCT to Oceania with such a strong partner on our side."

"Oceania as a region is known for its world-class CS:GO talent and LPL is excited to partner with the Champion of Champions Tour in 2023 to offer global pathways to the region. The CCT - in my opinion - will soon become the best showcase in the world for Counter-Strike, and we are so excited to be able to offer this path for Oceanic players. This partnership highlights further validation of the growth of the LPL brand and the strength and passion of our CS:GO community." says Duane Mutu, Director and Founder of LetsPlay.Live.

All episodes of CCT Oceania 2023 will be broadcast on twitch.tv/lpl_csgo. Further information on the Oceanic branch of the Champion of Champions Tour can be found at letsplay.live/CCT and @LPL_CS on X (formerly Twitter.)