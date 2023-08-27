Brennan contemplating Great Northern gamble - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 27 August, 2023 - 16:10

Cambridge trainer Lauren Brennan is contemplating a tilt at next month’s Peter Kelly - Bayleys Great Northern Hurdle (4200m) with English Gambler following his win at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The nine-year-old gelding belied his $10.60 winning odds in the Bridges Insurance Services Hurdle (3200m) and looked every inch the winner throughout, taking the lead shortly after the jump and never relinquished his advantaged.

He travelled comfortably in the hands of jockey Hamish McNeill, opening up several lengths on his rivals for the majority of the trip, and the pair eventually ran out 3-/14 length victors over Taika, with a further 4-1/2 lengths back to Nedwin in third.

Brennan was delighted with her gelding’s performance on the Soft7 surface and said she is now seriously considering the Great Northern.

"I was really impressed with him, Hamish gave him a lovely ride. He didn’t go too far in front and made it a true staying test," she said.

"As long as he is in his rhythm and doesn’t get too keen early, he can hang on. I am really proud of him.

"We might have to seriously think about it (Great Northern) now, especially if the track comes up similar to this.

"He is just not that true heavy tracker hurdler. On top of the ground for him and he is happy."

The victory was a tonic for McNeill, who had been left disappointed on missing a ride in the Grand National Steeplechase (4500m) at Ballarat on Sunday due to VISA issues.

"It has been a rough old week. I struggled to get a VISA, I was supposed to be going over to Aussie but I couldn’t get a VISA in time," he said.

"Coming here (Te Rapa) there was a lot riding on it for me. Fair play to Micky and Lauren, they had this horse in great condition. "He loves the track, he dropped the bit beautifully in front with a lap to go and I thought ‘they are going to have to come to catch me’.

"He has improved a lot this season. He is definitely toughening it out a lot more this year."

McNeill believes English Gambler deserves his chance in the Great Northern and said he will be favoured by the likely better track in a month’s time.

"You can’t say no because they haven’t got to him at all. The tracks are only going to keep on drying out hopefully, which suits him down to the ground," he said.

"Depending on how he pulls up, I’d say you have got to have a crack at it."