Rogerson raring to go with star galloper - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 27 August, 2023 - 16:14

Graeme Rogerson can’t wait to tackle spring racing with his star galloper Sharp ‘N’ Smart following his pleasing exhibition gallop at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The multiple Group One winner is resuming from a standout three-year-old term where he won the Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m), Gr.1 New Zealand Derby (2400m), Gr.1 Spring Champion Stakes (2000m), and Gr.2 Gloaming Stakes (1600m).

The son of Redwood was also runner-up in the Gr.1 Victoria Derby (2500m), Gr.1 Thorndon Mile (1600), and finished fourth in the Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m).

"He is the winner of $3 million and his record his unbelievable. If he hadn’t had struck wet tracks, what would his record be?" said Rogerson, who trains with his wife Debbie.

Rogerson was pleased with his gelding’s hit-out on Saturday and believes he has returned a stronger animal.

"He is going as good as he has gone and probably better. He is a lot stronger now and he has a great campaign ahead of him. I haven’t had a horse that can do what he is doing," Rogerson said.

The Hamilton trainer is eyeing at least the first two legs of the Hawke’s Bay Spring Carnival with Sharp ‘N’ Smart, which may extend to tackling the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) if they choose a Gr.1 Cox Plate (2040m) route toward the Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m).

"As long as it is not a Heavy10 he will go to the Tarzino (Gr.1, 1400m) and then he will go to the Arrowfield (Gr.1, 1600m)," Rogerson said.

"Hughy Bowman (jockey) desperately wants us to run him in the Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup.

"I was leaning toward the Caulfield Cup (Gr.1, 2400m) but Debbie and Hughy seem to be wanting to go the other way. If he goes the other way he may run in the Livamol and even the $5 million race (King Charles III Stakes, 1600m) in Sydney and then the Cox Plate."

Rogerson is looking forward to kicking off Sharp ‘N’ Smart’s campaign in the Tarzino Trophy at Hastings on September 9 and believes he will be very competitive over 1400m.

"Every time you ask him for a bit more he gives it. He has won at 1400m at Ruakaka without much effort. He will be very competitive," he said.

"He is a Group One horse and it is good for Hastings that he is there. He will definitely go back on the 30th, I just hope that we get a Good track. If we get a Good track, you will see some horse."