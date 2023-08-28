City Kickboxing's Kevin Jousset and Cameron Rowston

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 13:47

City Kickboxing’s (CKB) UFC roster could expand to double figures if Cameron Rowston can catch Dana White’s eye next Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old is competing in the Dana White’s Contender Series where fighters look to impress the UFC president in one off bouts, to gain a contract on the spot.

Australian-born Rowston, who is a two-time King in the Ring winner, came to City Kickboxing from Sydney in January 2019 to pursue his UFC dreams.

Like teammate Kevin Jousett, who signed to the UFC last Tuesday, Rowston is a graduate of the rigorous CKB development programme which has seen nine fighters sign to the global organisation.

Rowston is acutely aware he needs a knock-out performance to get White’s attention.

"Dana wants exciting fighters who push the action and chase the KO, so must take a finisher’s mindset into the fight."

City Kickboxing Head Coach Eugene Bareman acknowledges it’ll be a change-up to Rowston’s normally calculated approach.

"This is the most important fight of his life, its game-changing, and an opportunity he’s been working towards for years.

"Cam has plenty of KOs to his resume, but the pressure to produce one in front of the boss means he has to push hard to create finishing opportunities. But I’m confident he has the tools to get the job done."

Rowston will face powerful six-foot-four South African Chad Hanekom, who boasts an identical nine-win two-loss professional record.

If Rowston gets the win and the contract from White that will take the tally of CKB fighters in the UFC to 10, further confirming the Auckland based gym’s reputation as a global MMA powerhouse.

Rowston will depart for the US on Thursday with Senior Coach Mike Angove and top 15 UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker in his corner.

Footnote: Recently signed French native Kevin Jousset has been confirmed as the sixth CKB fighter on the UFC 293 Sydney card making for a massive week for the gym with nine fighters fighting internationally that week on different promotions.