Stakes targets looming for Crickets Chirping - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 17:41

Allan Sharrock is setting his sights on bigger things with promising filly Crickets Chirping following her maiden win at Awapuni on Saturday.

The Taranaki trainer took plenty of confidence into The Pavemasters 1100 following her runner-up effort at the Palmerston North track when on debut as a juvenile and fourth placed run in the Listed Ryder Stakes (1200m) at Otaki last start.

"Australian Bloodstock have procured her, so I am training her on their behalf, and the owner has kept a share," Sharrock said.

"It is good to tick that (maiden win) off and it was a good stake, albeit in a small field."

Sharrock believes there are bigger things in-store for the three-year-old and is now eyeing some stakes targets with the daughter of Belardo.

"I am looking for some black-type. The Guineas (Listed Wanganui Guineas, 1200m) comes up too soon on Saturday, but I will have a look a bit further ahead and see where we go next."

Later on the card, stablemate Mr Didgeridoo continued his impressive run of form when taking out the Courtesy Ford Manawatu 1400.

It was his third win from four starts and Sharrock said he will likely have one more run before heading for a spell.

"He is a very tough individual and his record speaks for itself," he said. "I thought he may have found a home in Australia by now, but he hasn’t as yet. He is a lovely horse going forward and next winter is going to be his goal.

"I might give him one more run at home on September 16 and then put him in the paddock."

Meanwhile, Sharrock said he was slightly disappointed by Darci La Bella’s seventh-placed run in the Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa on Saturday and will now change tack with his mare.

Nominated for the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) and Gr.1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) at Hastings next month, Sharrock has now ruled a line through those targets and will set Darci La Bella for the Gr.3 Grangewilliam Stud Taranaki Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) at Hawera on October 7.

"I was a little bit disappointed. I don’t know that she was 110 (percent) on Saturday," Sharrock said. "I think I will pull out of the next two and probably head her toward the Grangewilliam fillies race at Hawera. "I might give her a week off and freshen her up for a sprint and then we will go to that."

Looking ahead, Sharrock is excited to kick off the spring preparations of a couple of his stable’s headliners, and he is also confident of a good result from Group Three performer Librarsi this weekend.

"We have got Librarsi in on Sunday at Hawera, she would be a chance," he said.

"I might kick-off Southroad and Waisake at Wanganui (on Saturday). They will have their first-up runs, but they will definitely need them." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk