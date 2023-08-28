Lupo Solitario scores on debut - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 17:42

Lupo Solitario made the perfect start to his career when taking out the Banquo 3YO 1200 at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The Danica Guy-trained gelding settled midfield on the fence for jockey Ryan Elliot, who was able to navigate his charge to the outside with 500m to go to find clear air, and under his urgings, Lupo Solitario quickened in the straight to reel in Glamour Tycoon to win by a length, with a further neck back to Mary Shan in third.

The son of Satono Aladdin had pleased in his three previous trials, winning one and placing in two of his hit-outs, before his debut raceday outing. Guy was hopeful of a good showing and was delighted when Lupo Solitario delivered.

"I expected him to run well, but I also knew it was a pretty tough field, there was nowhere to hide for him," Guy said.

"I am just really proud of him that he has measured up.

"Ryan rode him absolutely perfectly and it was lovely to see him get back a little bit and then come off and find the line like he did."

While lofty targets further afield are enticing, Guy is leaning toward remaining in the north and setting her charge for some bigger assignments early next year.

"I am not sure if I am going to head toward the 2000 Guineas (Gr.1, 1600m) with him, but we might give that a miss. I haven’t made too many plans," she said.

"I just want to keep him up this way for now, with more autumn targets."

Jockey Ryan Elliot also believes a bright future is in-store for Lupo Solitario.

"He is quite a nice animal going forward," he said.

"Being locked away like that on the fence is going to do him the world of good. He has picked up quite a nice filly in Marsh’s horse, so onwards and upwards for him." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk