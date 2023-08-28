Parmar scores home track treble - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 17:44

Te Akau apprentice Niranjan Parmar didn’t have to travel far to celebrate his winning treble on Sunday, scoring a hat-trick in successive races at the Matamata stable’s home track.

Originally hailing from Mumbai, Parmar joined the riding ranks in New Zealand in the 2020/21 season, gaining his first winning ride in October 2021, and has since flourished under the guidance of Mark Walker to record 39 winners last season and a sixth-place finish in the Apprentice’s Premiership.

Parmar posted his first stakes success in November 2022, guiding the Paul Richards-trained Seajetz to victory in the Listed Karaka Classic (1500m) at Pukekohe, the horse previously trained by his son, former Te Akau conditioner Jamie Richards.

His emphatic run of victories at the Matamata meeting began in the fifth event, guiding hot-favourite Amberite to a convincing maiden victory in the K R Bell Electrical (1400m).

Parmar had the Vicki Prendergast-trained son of Proisir near the speed throughout one off the fence, and never looked like being beaten after moving to the lead at the 600m, and scored by three-and-a-half lengths to Billy Peach.

Drawn barrier seven in the following race, Parmar produced a patient ride in a three-wide position aboard the Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-trained Malborough Bay to score a race-to-race double in the Wrightway Builders (1400m).

The Darci Brahma four-year-old travelled seamlessly into contention around the 600m mark after sitting fourth during the mid-stages, and delivered shades of Parmar’s previous ride when cruising away from the field for a two-and-a-half length win.

Parmar fittingly completed his hat-trick of victories aboard another Te Akau-trained galloper, Prismatic, in the A P Gollan Registered Valuers (1600m).

Race favourite Prismatic settled second-last for Parmar after the jump, and circled the field near the home straight before toughening out Flight Plan by a long neck at the post, much to the delight of an ecstatic Parmar.

A son of Savabeel, Prismatic had last been sighted over the fences when placing fourth in the Maiden Hurdle (2500m) in early July at Hastings but reverted back to the flat to score a third career victory for the five-year-old.

"I’m a firm believer that jumping can smarten some horses up mentally and it’s certainly the case with Prismatic," said Mark Walker, who trains in partnership with Sam Bergerson.

"Preparing him for the hurdle race at Hawke’s Bay has been really beneficial and he’s switched on to what’s expected and in turn it’s made him more genuine on the flat.

Walker noted down potential staying tests for Prismatic, with the Gr.3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) and the Jericho Cup (4600m) on the cards for the versatile gelding, alongside stablemate and successful hurdler The Mighty Spar. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk