Southern plans for Is That So - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 17:36

Clinton Isdale was delighted to see the form of his talented sprinter Is That So stack up nicely over the weekend and hopes to see the best of the seven-year-old on Saturday at Wanganui.

Is That So commenced his career as a five-year-old in December 2021, and has been lightly raced since with his 12 starts including four wins and four further minor placings, most recently running second to Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) winner Dragon Leap over 1100m at Ruakaka.

The son of Sufficient will contest the Open 1200m event at Wanganui this Saturday, with Isdale aiming to lead his preparation toward a start in the Listed Lindauer Stewards Stakes (1200m) during New Zealand Cup Week at Riccarton Park in November.

"As long as the track is reasonably good, he’ll go to Wanganui," Isdale said.

"I’m very excited to get him there, he ran second to Dragon Leap first up without a jump-out or a trial, so the form stacks up and I’m really looking forward to giving him a good prep."

Isdale also indicated his five-year-old stayer Novak would be targeted toward the Riccarton carnival after producing a luckless fifth placing first-up over a less preferred distance of 1300m at Ruakaka.

"Novak was really impressive first-up at Ruakaka and he’ll go down for the New Zealand Cup (Gr.3, 3200m) if he keeps progressing," he said.

The Cambridge-based trainer will have his local all-weather track meeting to focus on prior to Wanganui, with two runners representing the stable on Wednesday in Johnnie Kastle and Don Stefano.

Johnnie Kastle has produced both of his career-best performances on the all-weather surface, including his last start when runner-up to Princessa Gold at Awapuni Synthetic, and the Sacred Falls four-year-old will look to break through for his maiden victory in the Saddlery Warehouse 1300.

"He’s finally starting to put it all together, he ran a good race last start with Kate Hercock on," Isdale said.

"The step up in trip will help and having Opie (Bosson) on is another added plus."

Champion senior hoop Bosson will also partner with three-year-old debutant Don Stefano in the Prydes Easifeed 1300, the Staphanos gelding showing his ability with a tidy second at the Cambridge Synthetic trials a fortnight ago.

"He’s more of a staying type of horse, everything he’s shown at the trials has been raw ability," Isdale said.

"Earlier on I thought he was as good as Medatsu who ran third in the Ryder (Listed 2YO, 1200m), so hopefully he can bring his trial form and track work to the races." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk