Robinson upbeat about home chances - LOVERACING.NZ

Riccarton trainer Lance Robinson is upbeat about his stable’s chances at their two local meetings this week.

He will take a team of three to Riccarton’s Synthetic meeting on Thursday, which will be spearheaded by last start winner Boot It Scooter in the NZ Cup Meeting Tickets On Sale 1 September Rating 75.

"He is going really well. We can’t fault his work," Robinson said. "He has got a nice draw (4) and with Tina (Comignaghi) on and she knows him well. He won his last start where he was quite impressive and beat a good field."

It’s been more than a month between runs for the Vespa gelding and Robinson is hoping their patients to find the right race will pay off this week.

"He likes his races spaced a bit," Robinson said. "There were no races for him in the right grade at the right distance, so we have been a bit patient with him and have waited for the right race, which I think is on Thursday, so hopefully we have it right.

"He gets in on a light weight (55kg). I know he is up a grade, but he is up to that level with the right weight, and we expect him to be hard to beat."

Robinson will also be represented by last start runner-up Doc Martyn and a fresh Zappolino in the CJC Group 1 Raceday Party 16 September Rating 65 (1600m).

"Doc Martyn has come through that race really well and his work has been very good. He has a nice draw (4) and we think he will be a very good chance," Robinson said.

"Zappolino is a staying type of horse. He will benefit from the run. He probably wants further. It is a bit of a watch with him, but it is a conditioning run to fit him up for races over a bit more distance."

Robinson will return to Riccarton on Saturday where he believes his stable is in for a good day on the grass.

Burnvue will contest the Open Mile this weekend as he continues his path toward the Gr.3 Coupland’s Bakeries Mile (1600m) at Riccarton in November.

"He is going well," Robinson said.

"It was a good run in the Oamaru Cup (for second). The other day at Riccarton there was no speed in the race and they dictated to him a little in the last bit. With a bit more speed on in the race and ridden in behind a bit this week, I expect him to run really well.

"He ran in the Coupland’s Mile last year and he went a really good race when seventh. That is the long-term target with him."

Robinson is also upbeat about the chances of Archerfield over 1200m.

"I think a fair bit of him, he is a really nice horse," he said.

"He has had a nice break and is fresh-up over 1200m. He has been working well." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk