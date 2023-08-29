Draw only concern with Imprevu - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 17:35

Cambridge trainer Janenne Dalley is looking forward to heading to her local synthetic meeting on Wednesday where Imprevu will resume in the Horse Transport Services 1300.

The daughter of Wrote had put together an impressive form line this preparation, winning one and placing in two of her four starts, and gave Dalley a great thrill when fourth behind some handy opposition at Ruakaka last start, including last Saturday’s Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) placegetter Jodelin Gal.

She subsequently suffered an illness but has since recuperated and is in full fettle ahead of her resuming run this week. "It was a huge run at Ruakaka last start. She did really well," Dalley said. "She just got a bit crook afterwards, which is why she has been off the scene for a couple of months. It could have been travel sickness as it was her first trip away."

Imprevu will be ridden on Wednesday by apprentice jockey Elen Nicholas, who has built a strong relationship with the mare, and the pair will jump from the outside barrier in the 12-horse field.

"The draw is the only thing that is the worry," Dalley said.

"She is very well and she will put her best foot forward, she always tries hard. "Elen has been riding her in track work and has done her fast work leading up because Tayla (Mitchell) has gone to Aussie."

Dalley took plenty of confidence from Imprevu’s last start run and is hoping to target loftier assignments with her mare as the season progresses.

"We want to get her up over a mile and there are some races coming up at Pukekohe that we are going to have a serious look at," she said.

Imprevu and her half-sister Impresa have become sentimental favourites for Dalley, who trained their dam Imprint for the Lun family, and she is hoping she can get more success for her loyal supporters this week.

"It will be good for the Luns to get another win because they have been my biggest supporters," Dalley said.

"David and Jill are both from Gisborne, and we are from Gisborne as well.

"David’s Dad had horses with my grandfather, Alf MacDonald, and David rode track work for my grandfather. "They knew my Dad, Bruce MacDonald, but they didn’t connect the Dalley with the MacDonald until their blacksmith got them to send me Imprint to break in and that is where we got the connection back with the family." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk