Urgent appeal for NZ Swimming team to withdraw from event in apartheid Israel

Wednesday, 30 August, 2023

Urgent Appeal to Swimming New Zealand to withdraw its seven-swimmer team from the World Aquatics Junior Championships

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa has sent an appeal to Swimming New Zealand to withdraw its seven-swimmer team from the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships to be held in Netanya, Israel from 6 -10 September. The appeal was sent yesterday.

The appeal is in response to repeated pleas from Palestinian civil society for BDS (Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions) against Israel because of its well-documented apartheid policies against Palestinians, its military occupation of all historic Palestine and its refusal to allow Palestinian refugees to return to their land and homes in Israel/Palestine.

"We are calling on Swimming New Zealand to stand with Palestinians and turn their back on racism and apartheid" says PSNA National Chair John Minto.

"As Israeli cabinet ministers encourage racist pogroms against Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank it is unconscionable that New Zealand would give comfort to this regime"

"We don’t want this country to be part of ‘sports-washing’ racism and oppression by Israel"

Already this year the Israeli regime has killed more than 200 Palestinians, including at least 34 children, making 2023 the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005. At the same time Israel has imprisoned 165 Palestinian children and issued demolition orders for 57 schools in the occupied West Bank that will leave 6,550 Palestinians without education.

Even the venue for the competition reeks with racist history.

"The town of Netanya where the event is to be held has been built on the site of the Palestinian district of Umm Khalid, ethnically cleansed by Israeli militias during the 1947/48 Nakba. The Palestinian survivors are now refugees, refused the right to return to their land and homes"

The sports and cultural boycott of apartheid Israel this century follows the successful sports boycott of apartheid South Africa last century in which New Zealand played a significant role.

Hosting an international swimming competition on colonized land, violently stolen from its Palestinian inhabitants who continue to be denied basic human rights, is helping to ‘sportswash’ the ongoing system of apartheid, settler colonialism and war crimes that Israel is conducting against the Palestinian people.

"New Zealand stood against racism last century and we must do the same today. Non-violent pressure through BDS against apartheid Israel is the way forward for Palestinian freedom"

"Swimming New Zealand must do the right thing"