In-form 3YO looms as charming Guineas prospect - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 - 17:16

Itza Charmdeel will bid to complete a hat-trick of wins and a brace at stakes level when he returns to the Central Districts on Saturday.

The Roger James and Robert Wellwood-trained three-year-old has made an impressive start to his career and looks a top chance to add to his record when he tackles the Listed HS Dyke Wanganui Guineas (1200m).

The son of Charm Spirit finished fifth on debut last season before he beat recent winner Antrim Coast at Rotorua and then ventured south to claim the Listed Ryder Stakes (1200m) at Otaki.

Itza Charmdeel produced a quality performance to triumph over Quirky Habits, a race rival again, after covering extra ground following a tardy start and rounded off with admirable determination in the run home.

"We’re really happy with him and he is still learning and needs room, even in the Ryder Stakes he got trapped between a couple of horses and was quite nervous," Wellwood said.

"When he got galloping room, he let down like a pretty smart horse and I really do think he is going to show more over 1400m or a mile."

While all of Itza Charmdeel’s form has been on heavy going, he is expected to be just as effective on improved conditions.

"Sam (Weatherley) rode him in the Ryder and his comment was that he thought he would be better suited on a better track," Wellwood said.

The stable has no long-term goals in place and will decide his immediate future after his Wanganui outing.

"It’s race by race at this stage, he’s been up a little while and we’ll see what happens on Saturday and go from there," Wellwood said.

Lisa Allpress has been booked for Itza Charmdeel and will also partner the stable’s other runner this weekend when Whatanight steps out in Sunday’s Racing Next Saturday October 7th Handicap (1400m) at Hawera.

The Turn Me Loose four-year-old was close to the action in four runs before he broke his maiden at Hastings in July, accounting for subsequent winners Reputation and Supercell.

"He won well and has been a big, immature sort and finally put it all together and the form looks good," Wellwood said.

"It’s been a decent amount of time between runs, just because he’s a horse that can lighten off.

"He’s in nice order and, all things being equal, he goes down there a good chance."

Meanwhile, stable star Prowess is progressing well after a setback ruled her out of Saturday’s Gr.1 Memsie Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.

"She’s back in work and is going the right way. We’re working out a plan and she may resume at Hawera in the weight-for-age fillies and mares’ race," Wellwood said.

He was referring to the Gr.3 Grangewilliam Stud Taranaki Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) on October 7 and then the focus would swing back to the Melbourne spring carnival with the Gr.1 Champions’ Stakes (2000m) at Flemington on November 7 a possible end goal. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk