Chantilly Lace takes Wanganui Guineas - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 2 September, 2023 - 19:08

Trainer Chrissy Bambry went from frustration to joy in the space of half an hour on Saturday as her classy three-year-old filly Chantilly Lace made it back-to-back stakes victories with a brave win in the Listed HS Dyke Wanganui Guineas (1200m).

The Bambry-trained Flower Of Wanaka looked particularly unlucky when flashing into second a race earlier when held up for a run for most of the home straight for apprentice Lily Sutherland, however Sutherland made sure she didn’t suffer the same fate on Chantilly Lace, a daughter of US Navy Flag.

Sutherland settled her at the rear of the eight-horse field but commenced a swooping run at the 600m to join issue with the leaders halfway down the home straight.

Jonathan Riddell and promising maiden Lantern Way challenged her hard over the concluding stages, however Chantilly Lace hung tough to take the win by a neck at the line and complete a stakes double at the venue after she was successful in June in the Listed Castletown Stakes (1200m) to round out her two-year-old campaign.

Bambry, who co-owns the filly with her parents Tony and Judith, continued a proud history in the race after the family had also claimed it with Lord Turbo in 2013 and again in 2015 with Alcaldesa.

"She was very brave as she had to do some work but I know Lily has faith in her and she got the best out of her," Bambry said.

"She is a real tough horse and when we saw our barrier draw (8 of 8) I knew we would have to go back as we didn’t want to see her caught three wide.

"She relaxed nicely and was so strong when she made her run.

"She doesn’t shy away from a fight and when she gets her head in front she is hard to run down."

Today’s victory provides an ideal launching pad for Chantilly Lace who has aspirations at Riccarton later in the spring in the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton on November 17.

"You have to take confidence from this win and we know she can perform on a good track, so the 1000 Guineas is definitely in our thinking," Bambry said.

"We might look to back her up in the Gold Trail Stakes (Gr.3, 1200m) at Hastings next week and then we can take a look at what a path to Riccarton will entail."

The Bambry family and bloodstock agent Paul Moroney paid $66,000 for Chantilly Lace through the Valachi Downs Dispersal Sale, conducted on the Gavelhouse.com platform.

She has repaid their faith with three victories from nine starts, over $105,000 in prizemoney and added enormous value to her future broodmare prospects once retired off the racetrack.