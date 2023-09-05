Trials form points to stablemates making an impact - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 17:21

Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott will be represented by a pair of well credentialled colts at Avondale on Wednesday and pre-race indicators point to bold showings from the pair.

The Matamata trainers will take the covers off Monday Melody in the Avondale Business Association Maiden (1200m) and Geriatrix in the Avondale Sunday Markets Maiden (1200m), with both youngsters having won lead-up trials.

However, the heavy going will see their talented stablemate Molly Bloom, currently the joint second favourite at $10 for the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m), stay at home.

"We just thought the conditions would be a little too tough on her first-up so we will be looking toward Taupo next week to run her," Scott said.

"What she has showed us thus far has been very encouraging. Time has been her friend and she has developed nicely and we certainly hope she shows that between now and Christmas time."

The Ace High filly overcame a slow start and an interrupted run to finish third in her sole appearance last season behind the highly regarded Just A Floozie and Orchestral, who went one better at her next start and is the current Guineas favourite at $6.

Monday Melody won the last of his trials on the course and proved adept on rain-affected going.

"He’s been well educated with the two trials since a spell so his fitness levels are good, and they will need to be with the conditions," Scott said.

"He’s been on the heavy ground which gives us confidence that he’ll handle it on Wednesday and hopefully he runs well.

"We’ve been pretty patient with him and we’re thinking that he will give a good account of himself."

The son of Snitzel is out of the Frankel mare Flora Di Mariposa, with the third dam the dual Group One winner Prized Gem.

He was offered by Arrowfield Stud at the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale where he was purchased by Hermitage Thoroughbreds for A$600,000.

They also race Monday Melody’s decorated stablemate Dragon Leap, a last-start winner of the Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) who runs in Saturday’s Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings.

"Fortunately, the weather forecast is looking good and he should get true footing for him to quicken on," Scott said.

"It’s another step up and he will meet quite a hot field, but we are very pleased with him and his work on Tuesday morning suggested he is handling everything very well. He is a fit and sound horse."

Joe Doyle will ride Dragon Leap on Saturday and he will also be partnering Monday Melody and Geriatrix at Avondale.

"Geriatrix has only had the one trial this time in and is another one that has been patiently handled and is working well," Scott said.

"He handled the wet conditions well at the trials and he’s a horse that quickened well and we’re hoping for more of the same.

"He’s a tough, robust colt that we think can continue to crack on through the spring." Geriatrix is out of a half-sister to the Gr.1 Railway Stakes (1600m) winner Inspirational Girl and was bought out of Cambridge Stud’s draft at New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale for $675,000 by agent Bruce Perry.

The third member of the stable in action on Wednesday will be Winexpress in the Magness Mighty Steam Train Handicap (1200m). He was a winner over the distance two runs back and Ace Lawson-Carroll’s 3kg claim will also help his cause. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk.