Jones hoping filly can pave a Golden Trail to Finals success - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 17:22

The first week of the NRL finals will keep NZ Warriors assistant coach Stacey Jones occupied this weekend, but he is looking forward to having the distraction of watching one of his horses compete for Group glory at Hastings.

Jones is a member of the Te Akau Awarded Racing Partnership who race undefeated three-year-old filly Quintessa, and she will have her first crack at stakes level in the Gr.3 HBPB Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) on Saturday.

The daughter of Shamus Award won her only start as a juvenile at Pukekohe in March before returning as a three-year-old and won first-up over 1100m at Taupo last month.

Jones credits NZ Warriors chief executive and New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chairman Cameron George for his involvement in the Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-trained filly. "I got involved through Cameron George and went from there," Jones told SENZ’s Breakfast with Izzy and Kempy.

"I have watched the last two races she has had and it has been pretty exciting."

Jones is looking forward to her competing at a higher level this weekend and received positive reports from Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis at the NZ Warriors awards on Monday night.

"I had a good chat with David Ellis last night at the Warriors presentation night. He is pretty excited about it too," he said.

Jones is experiencing a standout season with the Warriors, who will compete against the NRL Minor Premiers the Penrith Panthers in Penrith on Saturday.

Fresh off a loss to the Dolphins in Brisbane last Saturday, Jones is hoping his team can turn that form around this weekend. "We rested a few of our senior players on the weekend and they should be fresh and ready to go," he said. "It was a disappointing game on the weekend. We didn’t play how we wanted to play. We have got to make some big improvements from that going into this game against a team that has been a benchmark for a long time."

The Warriors awards were a big night for club stalwart Shaun Johnson, who took home three awards, including the Simon Mannering Medal as the club’s player of the year.

"Shauny picked up the big award, which he full deserved," Jones said. "He got the players player (of the year), the clubs player, the supporters player. There were a lot of other players who have had a great season so far, but he certainly deserved everything he got last night." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk