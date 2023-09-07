Impendabelle in prime order for Gold Trail test - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 17:11

Talented filly Impendabelle has enjoyed a faultless preparation ahead of her three-year-old debut at Hastings on Saturday.

She will head a sizeable team of runners for trainer Tony Pike when she resumes in the Gr.3 HBPB Thoroughbred Breeders’ Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) off the back of a pair of pleasing lead-up trials.

The Cambridge horseman will also have two representatives in the other age group feature with Overdrawn and Full Moon Fever to do battle in the Listed El Roca-Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m).

Impendabelle won two of her four appearances last season, including the Gr.2 Wakefield Challenge Stakes (1200m) and ended her campaign when fifth in the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m).

"She has trialled up nicely in hot heats against the Group One sprinters and I was happy enough with both of them," Pike said.

"Her work during the week has been pleasing and she’s had a nice, long and slow build-up so she’s definitely forward enough to run a bold race.

"She missed the back end of the two-year-old season and had a really good spell, which was good and this preparation has gone to plan so far."

Pike also said a decent surface at Hastings and a handy gate (six) were very much in the filly’s favour.

"She maps to land just in behind the speed somewhere and, barring bad luck, should get her chance," he said.

"There are a few choices after this, we’ll get through Saturday and see how she pulls up and then hopefully map out a plan to Riccarton for the 1000 Guineas (Gr.1, 1600m)."

Overdrawn and Full Moon Fever have yet to break their ducks, but have strong placed form to back their claims.

"It’s probably interesting running maidens in it and the top two are obviously class three-year-olds, but it looked like it may lack a bit of depth and our two are progressive types," Pike said.

"In Overdrawn’s only run at Te Rapa (when third), if he had got some clear air and more luck, he would probably have got very close to Solidify.

"I don’t think he’s too far behind the better ones, he lacks experience but he is a good track horse and his trial at Te Awamutu was pleasing. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him going close to running in the placings."

Full Moon Fever has finished in the money in all three of his starts and finished runner-up after a torrid run when resuming at Matamata.

"He had a tough trip and kept on closing and if they go quickly he should be hitting the line hard with that run under his belt," Pike said.

He will have nine runners on the opening day of the Hawke’s Bay carnival and improved weather patterns has made his job easier.

"The spring has been a bit kinder to us this year than last and they are all going in there reasonably forward in condition and have trialled nicely," Pike said.

"They are good, competitive fields and it will be hard to win a race, but we are expecting them all to run well." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk