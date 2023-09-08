Legarto set to bloom at Hastings

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 13:05

By Joshua Smith, LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

A big target has been placed on Legarto’s back as she heads to the Gr.1 Westbury Stud Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings on Saturday as a $3.60 favourite.

The daughter of Proisir was victorious in the Gr.1 Australian Guineas (1600m) in her last raceday outing and takes a couple of trial placings into the weekend.

Trainers Ken and Bev Kelso are pleased with their mare ahead of her first-up assignment and are feeling none of the pressure that comes with the favourite’s tag. "We are very happy going into the race. Her work was very good on Tuesday morning, so all systems are go," Ken Kelso said.

"There is still improvement in her. She is forward enough to go a good race, but it will certainly bring her on.

"It is not her grand final, but we are happy enough going into the race."

Favourite backers can also take confidence from regular jockey Ryan Elliot electing to stick with Legarto over multiple Group One winner and Gr.1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) hero Sharp ‘N’ Smart.

While confident in his mare’s chances, Kelso is still wary of Legarto’s opposition.

"It is a very good field. I think it is one of the best Tarzino Trophy’s that has been assembled for some time, with a fair bit of Australian form in it as well," he said.

"The track looks like it is going to be perfect, so that is a big help."

Legarto will wear the Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society silks and if victorious $2,000 will be donated by the TAB to the local charity.

A return to Hastings later this month is on the cards for Legarto before she heads to Australia to try and plunder some of the big prizemoney on offer.

"All going well, the plan is to go back for the Arrowfield (Gr.1, 1600m) and the Golden Eagle (A$10 million, 1500m) is probably the main target of the spring in Sydney," Kelso said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk