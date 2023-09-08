Tokyo Tycoon heading for Hastings

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 13:08

By Joshua Smith, LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Last season’s standout juvenile Tokyo Tycoon is set to get his spring preparation underway when he heads to Hastings on Saturday to contest the Listed El Roca - Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m).

The Satono Aladdin gelding wasn’t bested in his five starts as a two-year-old, winning the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and Gr.3 Matamata Slipper (1200m), and while he was first past the post in the Gr.1 Sistema Stakes (1200m), he was later disqualified due to a positive result to meloxicam as a result of human error.

The stable have put the unfortunate situation behind them and are hoping he can continue his winning ways as a three-year-old.

Trainers Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson have been happy enough with his work at home but said he leaves his best for raceday.

"Tokyo Tycoon is hard to get a line on here at home, he is so laidback," Bergeron told SENZ’s Breakfast with Izzy and Kempy.

"He probably hasn’t grown as much as we would have liked from two to three. He is a small horse, but he knows his role and loves his racing.

"Opie (Bosson, jockey) was happy enough with his work on Tuesday and he finds himself in a winnable race. "The barrier draw (10) is a bit of a worry, he drew the outside, so we may need a bit of luck, but we are happy with him."

Te Akau Racing will have three representatives in the meeting’s feature race, the Gr.1 Westbury Stud Tarzino Trophy (1400m), led by last start Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) runner-up Skew Wiff.

"She probably hit the front a bit too soon (in the Foxbridge)," Bergerson said. "It would have been ideal if Johny Johny wasn’t scratched and something could have dragged her into the race a bit more. She probably got there a bit quick, but we were forced to play our hand a bit.

"We don’t think the 1400m will cause any concerns. She will strip a bit fitter after that first-up run, she has trained on well and Opie galloped her on Tuesday and was happy with her.

"We have drawn well (4) and should get a lovely run. We may ride her a touch colder, but we will just see how she jumps and play if from there. She has got a few tricks in the barrier, so we will just let her jump out and find her feet and leave it up to Opie."

The stable will also be represented in the race by Brando and Aromatic, who have drawn barriers 16 and 11 respectively.

"We will probably have to go back again (with Brando). He drew the outside in the Foxbridge as well, he went back and went a really good race," Bergerson said. "He was a bit unlucky in the last couple of hundred (metres). "He is flying at home, his track work has been outstanding, but Parkesy from 16 probably needs a little bit of luck. Ideally, we are not going to go right back to last like in the Foxbridge. "Hopefully he can get a little bit of cover somewhere, even three-wide with cover would be alright. Following La Crique would be ideal because we think she is a massive danger and she would drag you into the race a long way.

"The same with Aromatic, hopefully midfield with a bit of cover and she will be hitting the line strongly. "Her and Brando are probably more suited to the mile and 2000m, the second and third leg at Hawke’s Bay, but we are really happy with them at home, so they should run cheeky races." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk