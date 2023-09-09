Quintessa retains unbeaten record in Gold Trail Stakes - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 9 September, 2023 - 18:55

Exciting galloper Quintessa provided the blue and tangerine silks of Te Akau Racing with their second stakes victory and third win in succession at Hastings on Saturday when she stormed home from near the back of a quality field to take out the Gr.3 HBPB Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association Gold Trail Stakes (1200m).

The daughter of former Gr.1 Cox Plate (2040m) winner Shamus Award had won on debut over 1200m at Pukekohe on a heavy track back in March before reappearing at Taupo last month to win fresh-up over 1100m.

Despite drawing the outside of the 13-horse field, rider Opie Bosson didn’t panic as he let her find her feet in the early rush for position before tracking last start Listed Wanganui Guineas (1200m) winner Chantilly Lace into contention approaching the home bend.

Bosson allowed her to balance up before asking for an effort which saw her power over the top of Chantilly Lace and Oneira to make it three wins from three starts and signal she is a serious contender for spring classic riches.

"She is a very classy filly who is still learning, so when she gets out to a mile look out," Bosson said.

"Everything ended up going nicely as we got a good track into the race and she did the rest.

"It was very impressive."

Co-trainer Mark Walker, who prepares the filly with new training partner Sam Bergerson, indicated she is another of the stable’s contenders for the $1.5 million Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) at Ellerslie in late January.

"She is a pretty exciting filly as on her pedigree you wouldn’t think she would be doing this as she is out of a High Chaparral mare that won over 2600m," Walker said.

"There is a lot of upside to her.

"Opie summed it up nicely and got her in from the wide draw as he is riding in great from so early in the season.

"We will get her home now and she how she pulls up as, although she is nominated for the 1000 Guineas (Gr.1, 1600m), there is also the carrot of the Karaka Million 3YO (1600m) and on her pedigree she is bred to get a lot more distance so we will just take it one race at a time."

Purchased by David Ellis for $170,000 out of the Wentwood Grange Book 1 Sale draft at Karaka last year, Quintessa is the third foal of five-race winner Chaquinta, a half-sister to stakes placed galloper Our Heir Apparent and comes from an extended family that also includes Australian stakes winners Besame Mucho, Gold Lottey and Iconoclasm.

She is raced by the Te Akau Awarded Racing Partnership that includes New Zealand Warriors rugby league legend Stacey Jones, while Warriors management also enjoyed stakes success on the day with CEO Cameron George sharing in the ownership of Listed El Roca-Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m) winner Tokyo Tycoon.