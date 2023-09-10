Jimmysstar shines brightly at Hastings - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 10 September, 2023 - 13:55

Promising four-year-old Jimmysstar’s future looks set to be across the Tasman following his eye-catching win in the Remember ‘Jooky’ Premier (1300m) at Hastings on Saturday.

The son of Per Incanto had won and placed in his previous two starts, but there was a bit of trepidation from his camp after drawing the outside gate in the 15-horse field, but he proved too classy for his rivals, running out a 1-1/2 length victor. "It has been a while between runs, but he has improved a lot. He was impressive when he won his first start," jockey Craig Grylls said.

"From the outside gate I was three-wide with cover and travelled nicely throughout and he got to the front really easy. "If anything, he has still got a bit to learn, he gawked around when he hit the front, but he had them well covered.

"I think he has got quite a bright future."

Trainer Guy Lowry was rapt with the result and was pleased to see his gelding, who carries the green and yellow silks of his co-breeder and co-owner Little Avondale Stud, show his talent on raceday. "We have always thought a lot of the horse and he is going the right way, he is a super horse," Lowry said.

"He has shown it (talent) in his track work and trials and jumpouts, so it was nice to see him show it on the track. "It is good to overcome those outside barriers and Craig gave him a great ride. It is always a worry when you draw gate 19, but we were pretty confident."

Lowry is now eyeing Sydney with Jimmysstar, a place he has experienced plenty of success, most recently with Wewillrock, who placed in the Listed Bob Charley AO Stakes (1100m) for trainer John O’Shea.

"We will probably look at Sydney," Lowry said. "I think that is where his future is. Around here is a bit difficult for him and he is that sort of horse that would do well over there. "He is good in a box, he will suit that environment."