Imperatriz to remain a Valley Girl - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 17:19

Imperatriz will remain a Valley girl this spring with Te Akau Racing ruling out a bid at the A$20 million The Everest (1200m) at Randwick on October 14.

She made an emphatic start to her spring campaign at The Valley on Saturday when taking out the Gr.2 McEwen Stakes (1000m), adding to her victory in the Gr.1 William Reid Stakes (1200m) at the Melbourne track March.

The A$20 million prizemoney on offer for The Everest has been a big carrot that has dangled in front of her connections for the last month and on Weigh In on Monday trainer Mark Walker ruled out a trip to Sydney this spring to tackle the lucrative race.

"We had a bit of a team talk - Dave (Ellis, Te Akau principal), Karyn (Fenton-Ellis) and I - and we do think it is in her best interests to stay in Melbourne with no extra travel up to Sydney," Walker said.

"She is happy at our Cranbourne stable and we do think she is a little bit better left-handed, although arguably her form is still very good right-handed. But we are happy with her staying in Melbourne."

Imperatriz’s eye-catching performance on Saturday wasn’t a surprise to Walker, who has been impressed with the way she has returned as a five-year-old. "We were quietly confident because before she went to the Taupo trials Opie (Bosson, jockey) galloped her on the Friday morning and he came back saying ‘I think she is better than she was last year’," Walker said.

"We went in thinking that for a while, Sam (Bergerson, NZ co-trainer) and I, and it is hard to believe that you could go much better than last year. "We do think she is going that much better. She doesn’t have any niggles at the moment and she is just in really great form.

"It (Saturday’s win) was brilliant. Ben (Gleeson, Cranbourne assistant trainer) came over and spent a week with Sam and I and got to know Imperatriz, and she has just travelled over so well."

With a line ruled through The Everest, Imperatriz is now earmarked to return to The Valley for her next two starts for the Gr.1 Moir Stakes (1000m) and Gr.1 Manikato Stakes (1200m) before a possible tilt at the Gr.1 Champions Sprint (1200m) at Flemington on November 11.

"She is two for two at The Valley now and her next two runs will be at The Valley. It is pretty exciting times coming up for the whole team," Walker said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk