Satisfying results for Rich Hill stallions at awards - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 17:23

The Rich Hill Stud stallion roster was to the fore when the 2022-23 New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year Awards category winners were unveiled.

Young resident Satono Aladdin was represented by two major players while there was also a dose of double delight for Proisir at Sunday evening’s function in Auckland.

Satono Aladdin was last season’s leading second season sire and champion juvenile sire and his outstanding son Tokyo Tycoon was crowned the top juvenile while daughter Pennyweka landed the premier stayer award.

"To get the Champion Two-Year-Old and the Champion Stayer in the same season is a great reflection on the class and versatility of Satono Aladdin’s progeny," Rich Hill’s John Thompson said.

"They were great results for the stallion, who has really hit the mark down here.

"Both him and Proisir are obviously very popular, and they will be busy this season."

Bred by Rich Hill Stud, Tokyo Tycoon was purchased at New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale by Te Akau’s David Ellis for $125,000.

He was undefeated in five appearances last season, but the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) winner was disqualified in the Gr.1 Sistema Stakes (1200m) after returning a positive post-race result.

Tokyo Tycoon also kicked off his three-year-old season in style at Hastings on Saturday for trainers Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson with victory in the Listed El Roca-Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m).

Pennyweka was bred by trainer Jim Wallace and his brother Les and has never lacked support as she is raced by the 70-odd strong Galloping Wekas Jazweka Syndicate.

She was a multiple Group placegetter before claiming top honours in the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) at Trentham and repeated the dose in Sydney with success in the Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m) at Randwick.

Meanwhile, last season’s New Zealand General Sires’ Premiership winner Proisir was represented on Sunday by the Champion Middle Distance performer Prowess.

Trained by Roger James and Robert Wellwood, she ended her stellar season with victories in the Gr.1 Bonecrusher Stakes (2050m) against the older horses and then thumped her rivals in the Gr.1 Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill.

Another daughter of Proisir in Legarto was crowned the New Zealand Bloodstock Filly of the Year after a lucrative season that netted success in the Gr.1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) and ended with victory in the Gr.1 Australian Guineas (1600m).

Ancroft Stud principals Catherine and Phillip Brown are the majority shareholders in Legarto and multiple Group One winner Levante, also by Proisir, and were named Owners of the Year. "It was great for the Browns and a big thrill for us, they have supported Proisir from day one and they have really reaped the benefits," Thompson said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk