Big week ahead for Footes - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 17:31

Cambridge trainers Ben and Ryan Foote will kick-off what will be a busy week for the pair when they take three runners to Cambridge’s synthetic meeting on Wednesday.

The father-and-son duo will have a two-pronged attack in the Cambridge Real Estate 2000 with The Bambino and Harmonia, with the latter finishing runner-up in three of her last four starts. "Harmonia looks hard to beat again. She has a good gate (1) so she will have a soft run and she will be thereabouts in the finish," Ryan Foote said.

"The Bambino drew the outside (10). We will probably take him back and let him run home. He is a healthy and happy horse, he is fit but just lacks that bit of speed really."

The stable is also looking forward to the debut of La Cerveza in the Shaw’s Wire Ropes 970.

"La Cerveza has drawn a nice gate (6) and he will run well. He will take a lot of improvement out of it being his first start, but we are expecting a good run from him," Foote said.

"He has had a couple of nice trials. He is a very forward horse, he is a good eater and loves doing his work and he will be ready to run and will be thereabouts in the finish."

Stablemate Enthusiastic has also pleased in his trials, winning his last trial over 950m on the Cambridge Synthetic last month, and is set to make his raceday debut in the Remembering Julie Wilding (1300m) at Taupo on Friday.

"He will be on debut and has had a couple of trials, winning his most recent one nicely. We expect another good run from him on Friday," Foote said.

Looking ahead to New Plymouth on Saturday, Girls Light Up will contest the Hel Rimu (1400m), while The Bambino could back-up in the NZB Airfreight Road To The Jericho (3210m).

"Girls Light Up had a run along this morning and her work was very nice," Foote said. "She loves racing at New Plymouth and likes a bit of rain on the ground. As long as we get some rain she will be there in the finish.

"The Bambino is ticking away to hopefully being a jumper and if he gets a run we will definitely think about taking him down there."

The Footes will return to the races at Te Rapa on Sunday, but this time as the sponsors of the Great Northern Steeplechase (6500m).

"It is good to be able to go to the races and not have anything racing. That will be a good day out. Hopefully a bit more rain comes as well for the jumps especially," Foote said.

"Dad has always loved the jumps racing and it is our part to contribute back to the racing industry. "He loves having a good day out there and he always gets excited about it, so it is something I am sure we will continue to do in the future." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk