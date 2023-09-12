Geldof on song for spring targets - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 17:35

Trainers Peter and Dawn Williams are hoping promising three-year-old gelding Geldof is in for a big spring following his pleasing 1050m trial win at Ruakaka on Tuesday.

The son of U S Navy Flag jumped well and was taken straight to the lead by jockey Jasmine Fawcett and the pair didn’t relinquish their advantage, running out half-length victors over Group Two winner Aquacade.

"We haven’t pushed him, we gave him a trial at Waipa and he had another day out today, and I was very happy with him," Peter Williams said.

Geldof impressed when winning on debut as a juvenile and his conditioners have been pleased with the way he has developed ahead of his three-year-old preparation.

"I reckon he has come back really good. His first trial he was up against the open handicappers, Warren (Kennedy, jockey) didn’t knock him around and just went around on him, Williams said.

"We pushed the button a little bit today to see where he is at. He has pulled up well, so he will be ready for a race in two or three weeks."

A Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) campaign is now on the cards for Geldof, who currently sits at $31 in the TAB futures market for the Christchurch three-year-old feature.

"He is going there if we can get him there," Williams said. "He will probably only have two or three runs before the Guineas if he does go. He has got plenty of time up his sleeve.

"I will just play it by ear at this stage. He will have a go at one of the three-year-old races before he goes, if he is good enough."

Meanwhile, stablemate Highly Anticipated is set to make her debut in the Shaw’s Wire Ropes 970 at Cambridge’s synthetic meeting on Wednesday.

"We are hoping that she is just running on," Williams said. "She has only had the one trial and we have decided to go to the synthetic to give her a run. "She is quite a slow learner. She is going to take two to three runs before she shows her form."

The stable has nominated two contenders for Te Rapa on Sunday, including Our Tristabelle in the Craigs Investment Partners Mile (1600m).

"Our Tristabelle will definitely go," Williams said. "She has done everything right since she has raced. If we got a wet track it would help a bit. She has only had 15 races and won five, so on her day she is quite good.

"She has just got to get the right track on the right day." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk