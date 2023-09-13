Tait claims Riccarton double after first victory - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 18:50

It was a day to remember at Riccarton Park for apprentice jockey Denby-Rose Tait, the 23-year-old scoring her first career win followed by a race-day double at Wednesday’s all-weather meeting.

A former New Zealand representative in showing, Tait switched to a faster-paced career when commencing her apprenticeship with Yaldhurst trainer Ross Beckett just under a year ago, and was ecstatic to tick off a long-awaited first winner.

"The best way to describe how I feel is very thankful. I’m very happy," Tait said.

"I’ve been chasing the win for a long time. I really believe actions speak louder than words so kicking home a couple of winners is a thank you to everyone that has supported me so far.

"I don’t even really have the words which is quite ironic because anyone who knows me knows I never stop talking."

Tait claimed her elusive first winner when guiding the Kenny Moore-trained Steve Austin to a confident front-running victory in the Speights Summit Ultra On Tap Maiden (2200m), leading comfortably throughout and kicking away when challenged by second-favourite Benji’s Boy.

"He’s a horse I’ve watched for a while and at Oamaru Kenny stopped me and asked if he (Steve Austin) pulls through alright would I mind riding him at Riccarton, and I was ecstatic at the opportunity," she said.

"I’m just glad I was able to do him and Kenny justice today, he’s a super horse, beautifully prepared and knew his job. When Benji’s Boy came outside of me he kicked and kicked."

The day was made even sweeter when Tait was able to claim a race-day double aboard Beckett’s Telperian mare Gemma Flitz, replicating her on-speed tactics to take an early lead from the wide draw and bolted home by four lengths in The Promenade Villas - New For 2023 Rating 60 (1200m).

"It’s really special to ride a winner in Ross’ colours, obviously she drew wide but Ross just told me to come out of the gates positively so I did that and she didn’t really stop."

Tait was quick to express her gratitude to Beckett and wife Cate, alongside former Champion South Island hoop David Walsh and farrier Roger Austin after the victories.

"There are more people to thank than I could even imagine but definitely Ross and Cate, and David Walsh has been invaluable, and I owe a lot of my success to him as well," Tait said.

"He’s been incredible and not only in a jockey mentor role, but also someone I’ve really respected and come to with any problem.

"Also my sponsor, Roger Austin of Austin Farrier Services but just everyone who has supported me, it hasn’t been the easiest 18 months so it’s been amazing having people backing me."

Tait originally hails from Hawke’s Bay, having attended high school in Havelock North before entering the racing world by taking a job for Hastings-based jumps trainers Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal.

Following a stint with the stable and in Europe, Tait returned to New Zealand to commence her nursing degree in Christchurch and in search of a job found herself at Ross Beckett’s stable and never looked back.

"I had a friend who was working for Ross at the time and I didn’t know how to make coffee and didn’t want to work in hospitality, so I thought I could get a job riding trackwork," she said.

"Three and a bit years later I’m a registered nurse and a jockey apprentice."

Beckett was full of praise for his young charge and was delighted to see her take a race-day double aboard Gemma Flitz. The five-year-old has thrived since relocating to the South for a luckless fourth last start forgiven by Wednesdag’s triumph.

"Denby works very hard and she’s very dedicated, and it’s nice to see her getting rewarded," he said.

"She was very positive and looked good in the finish, she rated it nicely."

Tait graduates from her nursing degree on Friday and fortunately had several family members on course to enjoy her success, however, the celebrations will be kept minimal with multiple key rides at the Riccarton turf meeting this weekend.

"It was really special that quite a few of my family were here to see me ride today, I haven’t seen a lot of them since earlier this year, so I’ll just be spending some quality time with them," she said.

"And of course working, that never stops."

She will pilot Gr.1 Thorndon Mile (1600m) placegetter and last start Listed Great Easter Stakes (1400m) victor Lightning Jack in his resuming run in the Crawford Developments Open (1200m) on Saturday.

"Kelvin (Tyler, co-trainer) and I have a had a few chats in the past and I got the call up the week before last, it was unbelievable to be given the opportunity to ride such talented horses," she said.

"I’m crossing my fingers and toes that I can do them both justice." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk